Jada Byers ran for five touchdowns, including a 40-yard run, and caught a 38-yard touchdown pass as St. Joseph topped Montclair Immaculate, 52-6, in the Non-Public Group 2 quarterfinals.
Kavon Lewis tossed four touchdown passes to lead Penns Grove to a 40-6 win over Woodstown in the South Group 1 first round. Tyreke Brown caught two touchdown passes from Lewis and ran in another score.
Keith Chung rushed for two touchdowns in Salem's 28-0 win over Overbrook in the South Group 1 first round. Ra'Mir Nock ran for a touchdown, and Da'Shon Bundy returned an interceptions 60 yards for a score.
Bhayshul Tuten ran in three touchdowns as Paulsboro defeated Maple Shade, 47-7, in the Central Group 1 quarterfinals on Saturday. Tuten's 62-yard touchdown run sparked a 27-0 first quarter for Paulsboro. Tyhere Down ran in two touchdowns, and Nick Pellegrini and Jeff Robinson had touchdown runs.
Julia Gatelein had a trick and two assists as Bishop Eustace defeated Paul VI, 9-0, in the South Non-Public Semifinals. Alex Senior and Shelby Young scored twice, and Veronika O'Donnell and Julianna Carlettie added goals.
In the other semifinal, Camden Catholic defeated Red Bank Catholic, 7-1, behind two goals from Jillian Orcutt. Natalie Berry, Madison Edwards, Katie Miller, Julia Patrone, and Katherine Walsh also scored. Camden Catholic plays Bishop Eustace in the championship game on Wednesday.