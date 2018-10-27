The Triton football team ended a 12-year drought in its 31-0 victory over Pennsauken. The Mustangs clinched a share of the West Jersey Football League National division Friday for the first time since 2006. Eric Staton recorded three touchdowns, including two rushing scores. He also tossed a 70-yard pass to Geff Giancaterino. Davaun Payton and Ryan Franz added touchdowns on the ground.