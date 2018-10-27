The Triton football team ended a 12-year drought in its 31-0 victory over Pennsauken. The Mustangs clinched a share of the West Jersey Football League National division Friday for the first time since 2006. Eric Staton recorded three touchdowns, including two rushing scores. He also tossed a 70-yard pass to Geff Giancaterino. Davaun Payton and Ryan Franz added touchdowns on the ground.
St. Joseph held Holy Spirit scoreless for three straight quarters to beat the Spartans, 28-14. Jada Byers scored two rushing touchdowns. His 60-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter gave the Wildcats their first lead of the game. Jayden Shertel and Ahmad Ross each recorded rushing touchdowns.
Rancocas Valley extended its winning streak to three games with a 27-21 win against Shawnee. Tair Matlock recorded a rushing touchdown and returned a kick more than 80-yards for a score. Bryce Mangene had a rushing touchdown and tossed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jahmier Washington.
Jack Fusco recorded two touchdowns in Holy Cross' 27-14 victory over Burlington City. He rushed for a 42-yard score and hauled in a 7-yard pass from Andrew Paolini. Thomas Roach tossed a 38-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Woodbury. Danny Kay booted in two field goals.
Sean Carey hit a 41-yard field goal as the clock expired to help Mainland edge Ocean City, 24-21. After Ocean City tied the score 21-21 with just over one minute left in the contest, the Mustangs drove down the field to seal a win. Jose Salome, Joe Massari and Dennis Moreno recorded rushing touchdowns.
Xavier Coleman's five touchdowns led Lenape past Cherokee, 33-14. Four of Coleman's scores came on the ground. Brady Long tossed Coleman a 25-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Connor Kennedy returned an interception for a touchdown and Matt Soutar added one rushing score.
Calvin Toomer recovered a fumble and returned it for a 72-yard touchdown as Collingswood beat Sterling, 14-0. Michael Jenkins scampered for a 61-yard rushing touchdown.
Washington Township snapped its three-game losing streak in a 13-7 victory over Hammonton. Tyree Payton scored a rushing touchdown, and Roger Baldacci connected with Billy Hohman for a 35-yard score through the air.
Danny Grozozski's 14-yard touchdown pass to Justin Johnson led Burlington Township past Winslow Township, 7-6.
Michael Caloiaro and Josh Edwards hooked up through the air twice to help Northern Burlington defeat Bishop Eustace, 28-13. Caloiaro also tossed a 55-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Barron.
Alex Odom and AJ Butler each scored two touchdowns as Kingsway beat Eastern, 34-21. Semaj Bosket's 58-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter sealed the win.