Niki Danz scored as the Egg Harbor Township girls' soccer team beat Millville, 1-0, to win the Cape Atlantic League on Friday. The Eagles have an overall record of 8-2-1 and 7-1 record against conference opponents.
Rachel Irish recorded 17 saves to help Haddon Heights shut out Collingswood, 3-0. Delaney McGlade scored two goals and Evie Davis scored.
Kelli McGroarty's two goals led Eastern past Cherokee, 4-1. Riley Tiernan had one goal and two assists.
Breacain McClenehan and Rachel Satchell scored a pair of goals in Rancocas Valley's 7-1 win over Holy Cross. Alexis Linton, Ashley Orendac and Hannah Reinhard added goals.
Kendall Stansbury and Jada Thompson each scored in the second half to lead Hammonton past Triton, 2-0. Allyssa Carr and Sydney Sorrentino had assists.
Haily Russell recorded a hat trick in Riverside's 5-1 victory against Burlington City. Brea Horta and Mia Nazario each had one goal and one assist.
Meredith Updike scored two goals as Cinnaminson beat North Burlington, 2-1. Maddie Ogden tallied 10 saves.
Overbrook shut out Paulsboro, 1-0. Olivia Lucier scored.
Julianna Capano, Alyssa Monti, Natasha Munro and Megan Smith scored in Washington Township's 4-2 win over Cherry Hill East.
Chad Yates and Arturo Serano scored as Washington Township beat Cherry Hill East, 2-0.
Seneca rolled past Winslow Township, 5-0, thanks to goals from Elkin Bonilla-Hernandez, Luke Leach, Shane Lovett, Mark Palladino and Scott Spruill.
Michael Hullihan and Ryan Poyatt combined for 16 saves in Bishop Eustace's 3-0 win over Cherry Hill West. Joe Ayoub, Andrew Borrelli and Ryan LaRosa scored. Joseph Makar and Mason Domico recorded assists.
Matt D'Ottavi's two goals led Moorestown Friends past George School, 4-1. Brian Cronk and Nolan Schenk added goals.
Gateway lost to Woodbury, 4-3. Sincere Kato scored two goals, and Stephan Boyle and Rony Milan Lopez scored.
Vincent Sambucci and Austin Voisine each scored a pair of goals in Holy Cross' 4-0 win over Willingboro. Michael Merchel and Danny Flagg tallied assists.
Chase Sempervive recorded a hat trick as New Egypt defeated Burlington City, 6-2. Trevor Edinger scored two goals, and Jasper Oliver, Chevon Green and Steven Shaffer scored.
Yianni Paxnos scored two goals in Lenape's 2-1 victory against Shawnee.
Millville and Atlantic County Tech tied, 1-1, in double overtime. Geoffrey Dash scored for the Thunderbolts and Pedro Guzman scored for Atlantic County Tech.
Aidan Dromgoole and Simon Reng Thlang scored to lead Sterling past West Deptford, 2-0. Bryan Andrade and Jake Scully recorded assists.
RJ Mroz scored two goals in Haddonfield's 3-0 win over Audubon. Alessandro Meucci added one goal.
Kingsway edged Highland in overtime, 3-2. Michael Boyle, Sean Fatiga and Chris Spicer scored.
Sierra Guiliano had a hat trick in Delsea's 4-1 win against Collingswood. Dawn Lombardi scored.
Jackie Barr, Chigozie Chukeunyere, Kendall Connolly, Lauren Phillips and Priyah Shah scored as Moorestown Friends beat Germantown Friends, 5-1.
Bordentown edged New Egypt, 3-1. Sienna Armitage, McKenzie Collins and Bella Marino scored. Morgan Kato and Keira McAteer notched assists.
Deanna Mora and Alexia Thompson scored in Pemberton's 2-1 win over Burlington City.
Lauren Chavarria and Sara Kacpryzkowski scored to help Egg Harbor Township beat Mainland in overtime, 2-1. Rebecca Macchia tallied seven saves.
Paul VI defeated Shawnee, 5-1, thanks to goals from Amanda Beck, Alayna Burns, Madison Connolly, Isabella Mancini and Erica Solomen. Kiera Kennedy recorded seven saves.
Laila Muhammad had one goal and two assists as Gloucester Tech edged Clayton, 4-1. Kaylee Hartung, McKenna Mealey and Devon Purnell added goals.