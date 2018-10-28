The Penns Grove football team edged Salem, 26-20, to finish the season undefeated and win the West Jersey Football League Diamond division on Saturday. Jayon Carter, Tyreke Brown and Nasir Robinson all recorded rushing touchdowns. Brown finished the season with 20 touchdowns. Kavon Lewis tossed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Torvon Ransome.
Despite fumbling four times in the first half, Buena battled back and beat Gloucester Catholic, 38-18, to clinch the WJFL United division. Chris Doughty rushed for more than 200-yards and four touchdowns. Byron Spellman added one score on the ground.
Dante Gazzola's two rushing touchdowns led Cherry Hill East past Seneca, 27-20. Nick Gazzola recorded one rushing touchdown and Mitch Donovan connected with Sean Welsh for a touchdown pass.
Clearview defeated Moorestown, 23-9. Mike Ancona recorded two rushing touchdowns and Tro Bentancur broke loose for a 67-yard score on the ground.
Twayne Reed's two rushing touchdowns helped Ewing beat Pemberton, 14-0.
Antonio Matos and Kevin Witkoski scored as St. Augustine defeated Washington Township, 2-1, to win the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Tournament.
Eastern beat Shawnee, 2-1, to win the SJSCA Tournament. Riley Tiernan recorded one goal and one assist and Kelli McGroarty scored.