Astin Galanis scored as the Moorestown Friends boys' soccer team beat Friends' Central, 1-0, Thursday in a Friends School League play-in game. The Foxes will play top-seeded Germantown Friends Saturday in the semifinals.
Jordan Tracy's two goals led Medford Tech past Willingboro, 3-2. Xavier Jordan added one goal and Emmanuel Lewis recorded nine saves.
Preston Beasley scored twice as Atlantic County Tech shut out Bridgeton, 7-0. Colin Beasley, Pedro Guzman, Bryant Navarrete and Jacob Wimberg added goals.
Nate Jones, Alex Pendleton and Anthony Zullo scored in Pennsville's 3-2 win over Salem.
Katie McCormick recorded one goal and two assists to help Haddonfield beat Audubon, 4-0. Gabi Connor, Keegan Douglas and Nic Green scored.
Florence and Maple Shade tied, 0-0, in double overtime. Samantha Carter had six saves for Florence and Marissa Lotierzo recorded four saves for the Wildcats.
Jiselle Daniels scored as Burlington Township defeated West Windsor-Plainsboro North, 1-0.
Trinity Baganti and Isabel Marquez each scored a pair of goals in Bridgeton's 5-0 victory over Wildwood. Lizbett Tlaseca recorded one goal and one assist. Yulisa Flores, Kiara Pantaleon and Yarisvet Salas each tallied one assist.
Woodbury lost to Burlington City, 1-0. Erica Cavalier scored.
Clearview rolled past Timber Creek, 5-0, in the South Group 3 quarterfinals. Gigi McAlpin and Ali Palumbo scored two goals apiece. The Pioneers will play Mainland in the semifinals next week.
Mainland advanced with a 3-0 win over Winslow Township. Julia Goodman, Casey Murray and Robin Spector added goals.
In other South Group 3 action, Reese Bloomstead, Tara McNally and Chloe Prettyman each scored two goals to lead Ocean City past Cherry Hill West, 10-0. The Red Raiders will play Absegami in the semifinals next week.
Absegami moved on with a 2-1 overtime victory over Gloucester Tech. Victoria Clarke and Alyssa Destefano scored.
Kayla Frank had a hat trick as Moorestown blanked Toms River East, 7-0, in the Central Group 3 quarterfinals. The Quakers will face Toms River South in the semifinals.
Elsewhere in Central Group 3 play, Makenna Lehenaff and Macie Werynski scored in Burlington Township's 2-1 win over Pennsauken. The Falcons will play Allentown next week in the semifinals.
Morgan Vaccaro scored to help Allentown edge Northern Burlington, 1-0.
Sienna Armitage and Morgan Kato scored as Bordentown defeated Pennington, 2-1.
Cumberland beat Vineland, 3-0. Mariah Darling, Nicole Jackson and Kylie Ogden added goals.