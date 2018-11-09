Jake Logar and Arturo Serano scored to lift the Washington Township boys' soccer team past Jackson Memorial, 2-1, to win its fifth straight South Group 4 championship on Thursday. Chad Yates had one assist.
***
St. Augustine fell to Christian Brothers, 4-1, in the Non-Public A finals. Antonio Matos scored for the Hermits.
***
Delran beat Manasquan, 3-0, in the South Group 2 championship thanks to goals from Christ Hunt, Daniel Strohlein and Jayson Vandermark. Cole Gifford and Frankie Taylor recorded one assist apiece.
***
Eric Pierre scored as Seneca defeated Pinelands, 1-0, in the South Group 3 finals.
***
Aaron Harrison's goal helped Glassboro shut out Palmyra, 1-0, to win the South Group 1 championship. Luke Archibald tallied one assist.
***
New Egypt lost to Highland Park, 3-0, in the Central Group 1 finals.