Luke Leach broke the Seneca boys' soccer record for goals scored in a season as his team defeated Pennsuaken, 5-0, on Wednesday. Leach scored two goals and now has 18 this season. The previous mark was set by Kent Dimimg in 2011, when he scored 17 times. Mitch Tippin also scored twice, and Elkin Bonilla-Hernandez added a goal in Seneca's win. (See more on Luke Leach and Seneca here)