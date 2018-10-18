Luke Leach broke the Seneca boys' soccer record for goals scored in a season as his team defeated Pennsuaken, 5-0, on Wednesday. Leach scored two goals and now has 18 this season. The previous mark was set by Kent Dimimg in 2011, when he scored 17 times. Mitch Tippin also scored twice, and Elkin Bonilla-Hernandez added a goal in Seneca's win. (See more on Luke Leach and Seneca here)
Hunter Ludwick and Victor Salas scored in Schalick's 2-1 overtime victory over Clayton. Cole Hayman and Greg McGuire tallied assists. Goalkeeper George Cullis made nine saves.
Lance Satero's overtime goal gave Vineland a 3-2 victory over Highland. Lucas Portadin scored two goals, and Usmar Barrera had two assists for Vineland.
Luke Luerhs scored off an assist from Mark Basehore in the second half as Cherry Hill East defeated Camden Catholic, 1-0. Camden Catholic goalkeeper Patrick Galloway made 13 saves in the loss.
Bryce Ciccarelli found Jack McEvoy for a goal in the first overtime as Clearview defeated Gloucester Tech, 2-1. Jack Accorsi also scored.
Mike Andes had a trick, and Colton Christie, Joseph Colacci, and Aidan Daniels scored in Cherokee's 6-1 victory over Timber Creek.
Shom Dhar scored twice, and Yianni Paxnos added a goal as Lenape defeated Paul VI, 3-1. Goalkeepers Kyle Sherman and Justin Gibson combined for five saves.
Clearview topped Gloucester Tech, 3-2, behind Mackenzie Clement's hat trick. Clearview trailed at halftime, but Clement scored twice in the second half to deliver her team a victory.
Hannah Cooksey and Morgan Krough scored in the second half as Pennsville came from behind to beat Gloucester Catholic, 2-1. Goalkeeper April Hartman saved eight shots for Pennsville, while Gloucester Catholic goalie Alysse Capizzi made 16 saves in the loss.
Alexa Arrigale and Angelique Mueller scored as Highland defeated Williamstown, 2-1, in double overtime.
Brooke Steel scored twice as Shawnee defeated Cherry Hill West, 2-0.
Maddy Hunt and Julianna Krivda scored in Woodstown's 2-1 win over Pitman. Hunt and Abby Padlo tallied assists. Sadie Boatright made eight saves in net.
Peyton Gilmore's goal gave Delsea a 1-0 victory over Egg Harbor.
Julia Carducci and Olivia Falicki scored as Palmyra topped Maple Shade, 2-0. Lily Beck had an assist, and goalkeeper Maura Scott made four saves.
Madison Bouggess, Micaela Coll, Veyoni Davis, Elizabeth Geyer, Roni Kennedy, Sydney O'Brien, Megan Schweiker, and Bebel Trani scored in Moorestown Friends' 8-0 win over Friends Select (PA).
Olivia Giordano scored in the second half as Millville defeated Middle Township, 1-0.
Rachel Infantolino and Alex Senior scored as Bishop Eustace field hockey defeated Seneca, 2-0. Shleby Young added an assist.
Bridget McCormick scored twice and had an assist in Haddonfield's 3-1 win over West Deptford. Abby Reenock added a goal, and goalkeeper Megan Maynes saved 13 shots.
Alexis Marker scored two goals as Cedar Creek defeated St. Joesph, 5-1. Elizabeth Briles, Marlee Massaro, and Tori Wilson also scored.
Siani Carpenter and Cristin Roman notched hat tricks in Overbrook's 9-0 win over Lindenwold. Emily Baran, Diana Gaft, and Riley Roback added goals.
Goalkeeper Caitlin Peachey made 11 saves as Pennsville defeated Pitman, 3-0. Kallie Green scored twice, and Bella Robbins scored a goal. Mackenzie Rieger had two assists.
Tori Griffiths had a hat trick, and Abbie Brown and Madison Maguire scored twice in Kingsway's 9-1 victory over Highland. Devin Harkins and Julia Amoroso also scored. Griffiths and Brown added two assists.
Kyla Page scored in Woodbury's 1-0 win over Paulsboro.