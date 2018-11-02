Eastern field hockey coach Danyle Heilig won her 500th career game as the Vikings defeated Kingsway, 8-0, in the South Group 4 championship on Thursday.
Ryleigh Heck had a hat trick and two assists. Kara Heck and Amanda Middleman scored and tallied two assists. Riley Hudson, Tara Somers, and Kylie Zielinski added goals.
Heilig is in her 20th season at Eastern. The Vikings enter the Group 4 state tournament with a 23-0 record and hoping to win their 20th consecutive state title.
***
Sophia Gresham, Tara McNally, and Molly Reardon scored in Ocean City's 3-1 victory over Clearview in the South Group 3 championship game.
***
Delaney Lawler notched a hat trick, and Morgan Darmo scored twice as Moorestown captured the Central Group 3 title with a 7-0 win over Burlington Township. Kayla Frank and Olivia Sever also scored
***
Alyssa Maggs scored twice to lead Rancocas Valley to a 4-0 win over Jackson Memorial and win the Central Group 4 championship. Caroline Beairsto and Kaitlyn Bowker scored. Brianna Snowden had two assists.
Colin Bridges scored in overtime off an assist from Aaron Harrison to give Glassboro a 1-0 win over Audubon in the South Group 1 quarterfinals. Glassboro goalkeeper Griffin Rogers made five saves, and Audubon goalkeeper Ryan Coyle saved 11 shots in the loss.
***
Palmyra defeated Schalick, 2-1, in the South Group 1 quarterfinals behind goals from Raj Bankal and Jeff Elliot. Gio Narwhold assisted on both goals, and Liam Brett made 10 saves in goal.
***
Brian Burns and Jackson Green scored as Haddon Township defeated Woodbury, 2-1, in the South Group 1 quarterfinals. Woodbury goalkeeper Hunter Sprouls made 18 saves in the loss.
***
In other South Group 1 action, Pitman defeated Williamstown, 2-1. Aidan Fitzpatrick and Jon Hunter scored.
***
Cole Gifford's two goals guided Delran to a 3-0 victory over Sterling in the South Group 2 quarterfinals. Daniel Strohlein scored, and Chris Hunt, Frankie Taylor, and Sean McLaughlin had assists.
***
Steve DiTomaso scored twice, and RJ Mroz added a goal as Haddonfield defeated Oakcrest, 3-1, in the South Group 2 quarterfinals.
***
Aiden Hoenisch tallied a goal and two assists as Bordentown defeated Pleasantville, 3-0, in the South Group 2 quarterfinals. Kevin Cryan and John Reichert added goals, and Shane Ritter had an assist. Goalkeeper Stratos Gromitsaris made five saves.
***
Drew Gallagher and Johnny Meale scored in the second half as Seneca came from behind to beat Lacey Township, 2-1, in the South Group 3 quarterfinals.
***
Cherry Hill West defeated Ocean City, 2-1, on penalty kicks in the South Group 3 quarterfinals. Zach Bruno scored Cherry Hill West's lone goal off an assist from Sean Tyler.
***
Phil Varner had a goal and an assist, and Colin Ems added a score as Eastern defeated Williamstown, 2-0, in the South Group 4 quarterfinals. Goalkeeper Joe Weighert made eight saves.
***
Arturo Serano's goal two minutes into the second half gave Washington Township a 1-0 win over Egg Harbor in the South Group 4 quarterfinals. Mike Pagano saved five shots in goal.
***
Ryan LaRosa scored as Bishop Eustace defeated St. Joseph Metuchen, 1-0, in the South Non-Public A quarterfinals. Nick Senior assisted on the goal, and goalkeeper Michael Hullihan made 12 saves.
***
Moorestown Friends advanced to the South Non-Public B semifinals with a 3-1 victory over Wardlaw-Hartridge. Huner Arce, Astin Galanis, and Tyler Patton scored. Goalkeeper Brent Cohen made five saves.
***
Jacob Aaronson scored off an assist from Chae Sempervive in New Egypt's 1-0 win over Florence in the Central Group 1 quarterfinals. Daniel Blomgren made six saves in goal.
Nikki Dedes scored two goals, and Sophia Verrecchia added a goal as Bishop Eustace defeated Bishop Ahr, 3-1. Erin Sullenberger and Sammie Sorensen had assists, and goalkeeper Ava Racobaldo made five saves.
***
Ocean City advanced to the South Group 3 semifinals with a 2-1 win over Toms River East on penalty kicks. Delaney Lappin scored off an assist from Faith Slimmer. Abbey Fenton made five saves, and Jacqueline Keogh made nine saves for Ocean City in goal.