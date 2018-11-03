West Deptford field hockey coach Linda Decker plans to retire at the end of year, but her season continues to gain new life. The Eagles defeated Delsea, 2-0, thanks to goals from Avery Corino and Halle Dreger Friday to win the South Group 2 title for the sixth straight year. West Deptford will face Seneca in the group semifinals next week.
Seneca blanked Wall Township, 2-0, to earn the Central Group 2 championship. Sophia Abate and Caitlin Kazokas added goals.
Lexi Drozdowski and Reece Kugler scored to help Woodstown defeat Schalick, 2-0, and win the South Group 1 title. Ella Roberts recorded 10 saves.
Maddie Bickel scored the winning goal in penalty strokes as Haddonfield beat Haddon Township to win the Central Group 1 championship for the fourth straight season.
Ella Champigny scored as Woodstown edged Buena, 1-0, in the quarterfinals of the South Group 1 playoffs. The Wolverines will play Audubon on Tuesday.
Audubon advanced to the semifinals with a 4-1 victory over Gateway.
In other Group 1 action, Lauren Bone's goal helped Schalick shut out Clayton, 1-0. The Cougars will face Pennsville in the semifinals next week.
Hannah Cooksey scored as Pennsville moved on with a 2-1 win over Haddon Township.
New Egypt lost, 1-0, in overtime to Spotswood in the quarterfinals of the Central Group 1 playoffs.
Delsea blanked Middle Township, 4-0, in the quarterfinals of the South Group 2 playoffs. Peyton Gilmore recorded a hat trick and Ava Szwed scored. The Crusaders will take on West Deptford Tuesday in the semifinals.
Elsewhere in the South Group 2 bracket, Simone Pacetti's goal led Cinnaminson past Haddonfield, 1-0, in the quarterfinals. The Pirates will play Haddon Heights in the semifinals next week.
Haddon Heights edged Pinelands in penalty kicks to move on.
Seneca lost to Toms River South, 3-2, in the quarterfinals of the South Group 3 playoffs. Toms River South will face Mainland in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Mainland rolled past Highland, 6-0, to advance in the playoffs. Camryn Dirkes recorded a hat trick, and Taylor Dalzell, Gina Geraci and Mary McLaughlin added goals.
In other Group 3 play, Jillian Calhoun's double overtime goal lifted Moorestown past Cherry Hill West, 1-0. The Quakers will play Ocean City next week in the semifinals.
Palmyra lost to Shore Regional, 8-0, in the quarterfinals of the Central Group 1 playoffs.
Washington Township beat Rancocas Valley, 3-2, in the quarterfinals of the South Group 4 playoffs. Amanda Attanasi, Julianna Capano and Kristen Guthier scored. The Minutemen will take on Eastern Tuesday in the semifinals.
Kelli McGroarty scored twice in Eastern's 5-0 victory over Jackson Memorial to move on. Emily Eustace, Cami Silvestro and Riley Tiernan scored one goal apiece.
Elsewhere in the South Group 4 tournament, Shawnee beat Toms River North, 3-0. Brooke Steel scored two goals and Morgan Raley scored. The Renegades will play Kingsway next week.
Kingsway advanced to the semifinals with a 3-1 win against Cherokee. Samantha Emmi, Lexi Murphy and Alyssa Palmucci added goals.
Paul VI lost, 4-2, in the quarterfinals of the Non-Public A playoffs. Alyssa Carfagno scored two goals.
Gianna Cirillo and Isabella Kuzy scored as Holy Cross fell to Trinity Hall, 3-2, in the quarterfinals of the Non-Public B playoffs. Trinity Hall will face Wardlaw-Hartridge, which beat Gloucester Catholic 1-0, in the semifinals next week.
In other Non-Public B action, Moorestown Friends lost to Rutgers Prep, 3-2. Angelica Larluz and Bella Runyan added goals.