Emily Eustace had a goal and an assist, and Riley Tiernan scored as Eastern defeated Washington Township, 2-1, in the SJSCA Tournament semifinals. Cami Silvestro had an assist, and Olivia Alves made five saves in net. Shawnee came from behind to beat Moorestown, 2-1, in the other semifinal. Alexa Endres and Alexandra Kornafel scored. Eastern and Shawnee will play for the tournament championship on Saturday at 7 p.m.