Antonio Matos scored in the second half as St. Augustine defeated Seneca, 1-0, in the SJSCA Tournament semifinals. Seneca entered the game without a loss on the season. In the other semifinal, Washington Township defeated Williamstown, 4-3. Chad Yates led the way with two goals. Washington Township will play St. Augustine in the title game on Saturday at 5 p.m.
***
Victor Salas notched a hat trick and added an assist as Schalick defeated Delsea, 5-0. Hunter Ludwick had a goal and an assist, and Connor Green scored. Goalkeeper George Cullis made five saves.
***
Connor Fell scored two goals in Haddonfield's 4-2 victory over Audubon. RJ Mroz and Tommy Mollis added goals. Mroz, Genor Mariano, and Alessandro Meucci had assists.
***
David Gardner scored twice and had an assist as Middle Township defeated Glassboro, 4-2. Edward Proud added a goal and an assist. Goalkeeper Brendan McLaughlin made eight saves.
***
Hammonton defeated Gloucester Catholic, 2-0, behind goals from Brad Caldwell and Maximo Gutierrez. Matthew Littlefield had an assist, and goalkeeper Devin Piro made four saves.
***
Ray Albano and Mohaemd Saifo scored as Collingswood defeated Palmyra, 2-1. Mason Haag and Gerardo Mendoza-Trejo had assists. Goalkeepers Daniel Swinehart and Noah Mondile combined for 16 saves.
***
Aidan O'Brien scored twice, and Lucas Lipinski added a goal in Lenape's 3-0 win over Hightstown. Kyle Sherman made six saves, and Justin Gibson made two saves in goal.
***
Matt Price scored two goals off assists from Billy Muhlbaier as Millville defeated Lower Cape May, 2-0.
***
Gateway defeated LEAP Academy Charter, 8-0. Caden Avery, Kyle Dwight, Dylan Kolecki, Gio Lomano, Mike Maiorano, Charles McCormick, Keegan McIntyre, and Bryan Norris scored.
Emily Eustace had a goal and an assist, and Riley Tiernan scored as Eastern defeated Washington Township, 2-1, in the SJSCA Tournament semifinals. Cami Silvestro had an assist, and Olivia Alves made five saves in net. Shawnee came from behind to beat Moorestown, 2-1, in the other semifinal. Alexa Endres and Alexandra Kornafel scored. Eastern and Shawnee will play for the tournament championship on Saturday at 7 p.m.
***
Bella Runyan's hat trick led Moorestown Friends to a 3-2 victory over Abington Friends in the first round of the Quaker Cup. Goalkeeper Elizabeth Carter made seven saves.
***
Goalkeeper Isabelle Chavez made seven saves as Paul VI shut out Cherokee, 3-0. Alyssa Carfagno, Sophia Errichetti, and Natalie Schooley scored. Abby Lutz, Olivia Boucot, and Jarah Barquero had an assist.
***
Michelle Guapo and Lauren Freed scored two goals in Maple Shade's 4-0 win over Pennsauken. Guapo also had an assist.
***
Anna Bond, Mia Rafter, and Kira Sides scored as Middle Township defeated Cumberland, 3-0. Goalkeeper Brynn Bock made eight saves. Cumberland goalkeeper Madison Alcorn saved 17 shots in the loss.
***
Kayla Rozanski had two goals, and Lea Malone and Sarah Schollenberger scored in Woodbury's 4-0 win over Glassboro. Goalkeeper Shannon Kelly made 13 saves.
***
Delaney McGlade led the way with two goals as Haddon Heights defeated Overbrook, 6-0. Julia Coffey, Evie Davis, Jessie Kinky, and Lauren Morano also scored.
Clare Fleming, Amanda Groeling, and Sara Nelson scored as Haddon Township defeated Haddon Heights in the Central Group 1 quarterfinals. Sydney Metz and Erin Agnew had an assist.
***
In other Central Group 1 action, Cinnaminson defeated Gloucester, 3-0. Alexis Ochman scored twice, and Alex Riviello added a goal.
***
Maddie Grusemeyer, Emily Pew, and Trinity Summiel scored in Salem's 3-2 overtime win over Pitman. Salem goalkeeper Lizzie Hudock made 16 saves, while Pitman goalkeeper Jaycee Berry-Andres saved 27 shots.
***
Dawn Lombardi scored twice, and Madison Visalli and Sierra Giuliano added scores as Delsea defeated Schalick, 4-2. Madison Visalli, Hannah Hartwell, and Sarita Marshall had an assist. Goalkeeper Alley Harris made five saves.
Shawnee's Felicia Poblete won the all-around title at the Olympic Conference individual championships. Poblete placed first in the vault and the bar and finished second in the beam and floor events. Seneca's Delaney Insinga and Rylee Langdon finished second and third, respectively, in the all-around. Insinga took first in the floor event, and Washington Township's Lauren Cuccinello won the beam event.