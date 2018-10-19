Giovanna Castorina scored two goals, and Amanda Attanasi added a score in Washington Township's 3-1 win over Kingsway in the first round of the SJSCA Girls' Soccer Tournament on Thursday. Goalkeeper Kelsey Newton made four saves.
Grace Hurren and Abby McNulty scored as Moorestown defeated Williamstown 2-1 in the first round of the SJSCA Tournament.
Iristzell Bonilla scored four goals in Gloucester's 8-2 victory over Glassboro in girls' soccer on Thursday. Magdalene Kain had two goals, and Crystal Johnson and Kacey Maldonado added scores.
Kayla Rozanski had a hat trick, and Sarah Schollenberger scored twice as Woodbury defeated Overbrook, 5-2. Goalkeeper Shannon Kelly had 11 saves.
Goalkeeper Alexis Lambertino made 14 saves in Sterling's 1-0 win over Haddonfield. Gabrielle Palladino scored the game winning goal in the second half.
Alyssa Carr tallied a goal and two assists in Hammonton's 6-0 win over Cumberland. Emily Dustman, Nicolette Leo, Sarah Mento, Maddie Mortelliti, and Sydney Sorrentino also scored.
Diana Fine, Elissa Frederique, Carolyn Oluwaseun, and Ernsvitha Saint-Juste scored as Doane Academy defeated Life Center, 4-0.
Florence topped Willingboro, 3-0, behind goals from Kayla Ingram, Sophie Najem, and Zohal Najem. Allison Slotkin and Yaren Yildiz had assists.
Anna Mielcarz scored twice, and Haley Gomez and Lauren Mulligan added goals in Haddon Township's 4-0 win over Paulsboro.
Arianna Keily scored in the second half to give Manalapan a 1-0 win over Northern Burlington.
Kayla Branham, Rachel Kim, Reilly Leach, Adrianna Mercado, Jalissa Pitts, and Jania Pitts scored as Winslow Township defeated Pennsauken Tech, 6-0. Mercado and Jania Pitts had two assists.
Gabe Finocchi had two goals, and Justin Hahn and Nate Schultes scored in West Deptford's 4-2 win over Collingswood. Hahn and Luca Mingrino had two assists.
Tiernan Johnson tallied four goals and an assist as Pemberton defeated Westhampton Tech, 7-3. Dylan Marlin, Corey Taylor, and Miguel Ugana also scored. Jahziel Flora had two assists.
Eastern defeated Bordentown, 2-0, in the first round of the SJSCA Tournament behind goals from Gabe Francesconi and Phil Varner.
Nicklaude Saint-Juste and Warren Vanard scored twice as Doane Academy defeated International Christian, 6-0. Michael Weaver and Charles Wells also scored. Ryan Halasa saved nine shots in goal.
Christian Bonilla, Ober Gonzalez, Rene Granados, and Brayan Sarmiento scored in Lindenwold's 4-3 victory over Gateway.
Adam Allison, Brian Burns, Hayden DeCastro, Noel Gumbrecht, J.R. Lang, and Christian Vargas scored as Haddon Township defeated Paulsboro, 6-0.
Cody Beato, Colin Bridges, Brandon Figueroa, Santino Mancini, Justin Tongue, and Aidan Warlow scored in Glassboro's 6-0 victory over Gloucester.
Bella Marino scored with one minute left to give Bordentown a 2-1 win over Northern Burlington. Emma McDaniels scored a goal, and McKenzie Collins had an assist. Goalkeeper Jenna Ryan made 12 saves.
Aliya McCaffrey scored four goals as Glassboro defeated Penns Grove, 9-1. Alessia Callahan scored twice, and Kate Appleby-Winberg, McKenna Fox, and Visha Puwar had goals.
Mikayla Boyd and Kimalina Pladeck scored in Cumberland's 2-0 win over Salem. Salem goalkeeper Lizzie Hudock made 24 saves in the loss.
Samantha Johnson, Gigi McAlpin, Kayla Mills, Sage Riso, and Grace Trovato scored in Clearview's 5-0 win over Hammonton.
Julia Darmo, Kayla Frank, and Madison Sever scored in Moorestown's 3-0 win over Rancocas Valley. Catherine Dare, Delaney Lawler, and Olivia Sever had assists. Goalkeeper Lauren Pickul saved six shots.