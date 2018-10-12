Miranda Mason recorded two goals and two assists Thursday to help West Deptford's field hockey team beat Audubon, 7-0. The Eagles, who are 10-1-2, have won seven of their last eight games. Halle Dreger scored two goals, and Sophia Briggs, Avery Corino and Allison Flynn added goals.
***
Courtney Farren had a hat trick as Gateway defeated Paulsboro, 4-1. Maria Triantafillou scored.
***
Abbie Brown, Hailey Ferry and Peyton Rieger scored Kingsway's 3-0 victory over Williamstown.
Bryce Monahan's two goals helped Williamstown edge Delsea, 2-0. Stephen Burek and Dylan Farracchio notched assists.
***
St. Augustine defeated Vineland, 2-0. Paul Bechtelheimer and Kevin Witkoski added goals.
***
Ahmad Brock and Jacob Evenson scored as Egg Harbor Township beat Millville, 2-1. Matt Price scored for the Thunderbolts.
***
Doane Academy rolled past Community Academy of Philadelphia, 5-1. Anthony Tibbs scored two goals, and Eddie Diggs, Ibrahim Faye and Warren Vanard scored. Ryan Halasa recorded 10 saves.
***
Burlington Township and Bordentown tied, 1-1, in double overtime. Knight Dean scored for the Falcons and Tony Moncreiffe scored for Bordentown.
***
Alfonso Madrigal-Guillen's two goals led Pemberton past Pennsauken Tech, 8-1. Jose Carranco, Jahziel Flora, Josh Gorman, Tiernan Johnson, Alex Massimino and Miguel Ugana scored.
Samantha Emmi scored a pair of goals in Kingsway's 4-0 win over Highland. Lianna SanFelice and Erin Westervelt scored one goal apiece.
***
Adriana Careless, Jackie Norris and Sydney Wurst scored as Clearview beat Triton, 3-0. McKenna Dalfanso tallied 10 saves and Rachael Hollywood had one assist.
***
Hannah Cooksey's hat trick led Pennsville past Salem, 8-1. Kelsie Battersby, Teryn Johnson, Renee Parks, Kate Samuels and Arianna Smith added goals. Courtney Welch, Cooksey and Smith had assists.