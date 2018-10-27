Daisy Baldwin's hat trick led the way Friday in Woodstown's 4-0 win over Buena in the South Group 1 field hockey quarterfinals. Devon Gatanis added a goal, and goalkeepers Ella Roberts and Carlynn Gaskill each had a save to combine for the shutout.
***
Goalkeeper Taylor Gresh made 14 saves in Overbrook's 1-0 win over Pennsville in the South Group 1 quarterfinals. Cristina Roman scored the lone goal in the second half. Woodstown and Overbrook will play in the semifinals on Wednesday.
***
Ralazha Bell and Paige Coleman had hat tricks as Schalick defeated Pitman, 9-0, in the South Group 1 quarterfinals. Dominique Rodriguez scored twice, and Madison DuBois added a goal.
***
Middle Township defeated Millville, 3-0, in the South Group 1 quarterfinals behind Caroline Gallagher's hat trick. Middle Township will play Schalick in the semifinals on Wednesday.
***
Erica Solomen scored two goals and had an assist as Shawnee defeated Washington Township, 3-1, in the South Group 4 quarterfinals. Alayna Burns also scored, and goalkeeper Kiera Kennedy made eight saves.
***
Linsey Champa, Ryleigh Heck, Riley Hudson, and Amanda Middleman scored two goals as Eastern defeated Cherry Hill East, 14-0, in the South Group 4 quarterfinals. Eastern will play Shawnee in the semifinals on Tuesday.
***
In other South Group 4 action, Tori Griffiths and Madison Maguire scored in Kingsway's 2-1 win over Cherokee. Kingsway will play Southern Regional in the semifinals on Tuesday.
***
Maddie Bickel tallied two goals and two assists as Haddonfield defeated Riverside, 7-0, in the Central Group 1 quarterfinals. Bridget McCormick and Natalie Naticchia had two goals and an assist, and Mia Frontino added a goal and an assist. Emily Smart recorded two assists.
***
After two scoreless halves and two scoreless overtime periods, Maple Shade defeated Collingswood in penalty strokes in the Central Group 1 quarterfinals. Morgan Hart had the winning stroke. Haddonfield and Maple Shade will meet up in the semifinals on Wednesday.
***
Alyssa Maggs' goal in the first half proved the difference in Rancocas Valley's 1-0 victory over Toms River North in the Central Group 4 quarterfinals.
***
Lauren Cates scored two goals and assisted on Jackie Barr's goal as Moorestown Friends defeated St. Rose, 3-0, in the South Non-Public first round.
***
Alex Senior had a trick, and Julia Gatelein scored two goals as Bishop Eustace defeated Delsea, 7-5. Julianna Carletti and Bethany Garcia also scored. Bishop Eustace will play its first game of the South Non-Public tournament when it faces Moorestown Friends in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
***
Rhian Freiere scored as Cedar Creek defeated Lower Cape May, 1-0, to capture the Cape Atlantic League National division. Goalkeeper Gabbie Luko saved six shots.
Micaiah Croce scored twice as Gloucester Tech defeated Atlantic County Tech, 4-0, in the New Jersey Technical Athletic Conference semifinals. Meghan Guarente tallied a goal and two assists, Hailey Sulzbach had two assists, and Sierra String scored. Goalkeeper Payton Clements made four saves.
***
Sophia Verrecchia recorded a hat trick as Bishop Eustace defeated Hopewell Valley, 3-1. Sara Beidleman had two assists.
***
Gloucester Catholic defeated Wildwood, 7-0, behind two goals from Lindsay Bishop. Natalia Barrera, Brooke Myers, Lauren Ridinger, and Ella VanDine also scored.
***
Elizabeth Bonomo scored twice, and Lea Boccicchio and Rachael Hollywood added goals as Clearview defeated Hammonton, 4-0.
Michael Torres scored off an assist from Cole Gambone in double overtime to give Hammonton a 1-0 win over Millville. Goalkeeper Devin Piro made seven saves.
***
Loyalty Bush notched a hat trick, and Jeremy Gonzalez scored as Trenton Catholic defeated Medford Tech, 4-1.
***
Ezequiel Estrada, Henry Gomez, and Brayan Sarmiento scored in Lindenwold's 3-0 victory over Highland.
***
Delran defeated Clearview, 4-2, behind goals from Chris Hunt, Sean McLaughlin, Daniel Strohlein, and Frankie Taylor.
***
Goalkeeper Braiden Scarpa made seven saves in Middle Township's 2-1 win over Atlantic County Tech. David Gardner and Brendan McLaughlin scored.