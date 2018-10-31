Jaclyn Charbonneau scored twice in Ocean City's 4-0 win over Absegami in the South Group 3 field hockey semifinals on Monday. Reese Bloomstead and Sophia Gresham added goals.

Clearview advanced to the South Group 3 title game with a 3-2 win over Mainland. Grace Trovato had two goals, and Ali Palumbo scored. Goalkeeper Julianna Smith made nine saves. Clearview will play Ocean City in the championship game on Thursday.

Hailey Ferry, Tori Griffiths, and Madison Maguire scored as Kingsway defeated Southern Regional, 3-0, in the South Group 4 semifinals. Goalkeeper Maddy Ferry made four saves.

In the other semifinal, Eastern defeated Shawnee, 4-0, as coach Danyle Heilig picked up her 499th career win. Heilig will go for win No. 500 when Eastern and Kingsway play in the South Group 4 title game on Thursday.

Burlington Township defeated Allentown, 3-1, in the Central Group 3 semifinals behind goals from Luisa Hinds, Makenna Lehenaff, and Melissa Pallen. Goalkeeper Haley Bucci saved 10 shots.

Colleen Craven and Kayla Frank scored twice as Moorestown defeated Toms River South, 7-0, in the other semifinal. Morgan Darmo, Delaney Lawler, and Madison Sever also scored. Burlington Township and Moorestown will play in the Central Group 3 championship game on Thursday.

Brianna Snowden scored twice, and Olivia McElroy added a goal as Rancocas Valley defeated Princeton, 3-2, to advance to the Central Group 4 championship game. Jackson Memorial defeated Lenape, 1-0, in penalty strokes. Rancocas Valley will play Jackson Memorial for the sectional title on Thursday.

Girls’ Soccer

Sophia Ridolfo scored twice off assists from Olivia Dormanen as Buena defeated Overbrook, 2-1, in the South Group 1 first round. Goalkeeper Bridget Gilliano made seven saves.

Danielle Bishop, Sydney Farnham, Grace Gentlesk, Carly Henning, Keagan McGovern, Ava Pellecchia, and Gilianna Street scored in Haddon Township's 7-0 win over Lindenwold in the South Group 1 first round.

Morgan Krough and Caroline Zullo scored as Pennsivlle defeated Penns Grove, 2-0, in the South Group 1 first round. Hannah Cooksey had an assist, and goalkeeper April Hartman made three saves.

Schalick defeated Salem, 6-0, in the South Group 1 first round. Kyle Casper, Amy Chomo, Hannah Creighton, Lauren McCall, Nya Salmon, and Maresa Savarese scored. Lauren Bone and Michaela Costantino had two assists.

Ella Champigny and Julianna Krivda scored twice in Woodstown's 4-1 win over Gloucester in the South Group 1 first round. Goalkeeper Sadie Boatright made 11 saves.

Delran defeated Sterling, 3-2, in penalty kicks in the South Group 2 first round. Gabby Parkinson and Kalli Roskos scored.

Peyton Gilmore's hat trick led Delsea to a 4-0 win over Manchester Township in the South Group 2 first round. Morgan Brown also scored, and Maggie Benz, Leah Marsh, and Brianna Russo tallied assists.

Julianna Bastos' goal in the second half gave Cinnaminson a 1-0 victory over Pemberton in South Group 2 action. Cinnaminson goalkeeper Maddie Ogden saved six shots, while Pemberton goalkeeper Sarah Soden made nine saves in the loss.

Middle Township defeated Oakcrest, 1-0, in South Group 2 action behind Nadine Coyle's goal off an assist from Kira Sides.

Bailey Swietanski netted the lone goal off an assist from Devin Sullivan as West Deptford defeated Collingswood, 1-0, in the South Group 2 first round. Goalkeeper Deanna Corsettie made eight saves.

In other South Group 2 action, Haddon Heights defeated Barnegat, 2-0, as Julia Coffey and Evie Davis scored.

Madison Bee scored twice, and McKenzie Blake, Katie McCormick, Kyra Orem, and Jordan Siok scored as Haddonfield defeated Lower Cape May, 6-0, in the South Group 2 first round.

Camryn Dirkes notched a hat trick in Mainland's 6-0 win over Central Regional in the South Group 3 first round. Gina Geraci, Alivia Handson, and Christine Napoli scored.

Gabby Dean scored twice, and Alexa Arrigale added a goal as Highland defeated Triton, 3-2, in the South Group 3 first round.

Faith Slimmer netted two goals in Ocean City's 6-1 win over Abesgami in the South Group 3 first round.

Cherry Hill West defeated Lacey, 3-0, in the South Group 3 first round behind goals from Mia Angelucci, Kelsey Clauss, and Alivia Gallardo. Kayla Thompson and Katrina Vyzaniaris had assists, and goalkeeper Michela Auguadro made four saves.

Moorestown defeated Hammonton, 4-1, in another South Group 3 matchup. Rylee Brown scored twice, and Isa Arvelo and Cici Imhotep added goals.

Jaimi Araujo, Rachel Dorn, and Hannah Orth scored as Seneca defeated Deptford, 3-2, in the South Group 3 first round.

Brianna Bocellia, Arianna Sparrow, and Maddie Weaver scored in No. 15 seed Cherokee's upset of No. 2 Clearview in the South Group 4 first round. Goalkeeper Ryan Timmons made nine saves.

No. 3 seed Shawnee avoided upset in the South Group 4 first round as it defeated No. 14 seed Cherry Hill East, 1-0, on penalty kicks.

Lexi Murphy scored in the second half to lead Kingsway to a 1-0 victory over Southern Regional in the South Group 4 first round. Goalkeeper Stephanie Martelli made six saves.

Kayla Ojeda and Riley Tiernan scored in Eastern's 2-0 win over Lenape in the South Group 4 first round. Tiernan and Emily Eustace had assists.

Jordyn Price scored twice, and Amanda Attanasi added a goal as Washington Township defeated Brick Memorial, 3-0, in the South Group 4 first round. Julianna Capano tallied two assists.

In other South Group 4 action, Rancocas Valley goalkeeper Grace Walter made six saves in a 3-0 win over Millville. Breacain McClenehan, Ashley Orendac, and Rachel Satchell scored.

Celia Medina and Taylor Wysokowski scored in New Egypt's 2-0 win over Riverside in the Central Group 1 first round. Goalkeeper Grace Dreher saved four shots.

Palmyra defeated Florence, 2-0, in the Central Group 1 first round behind goals from Lily Beck and Julia Carducci.

In the South Non-Public A first round, Abby Lutz, Natalie Schooley, and Arden Sentak scored as Paul VI defeated Immaculata, 3-0.

Julia Wheeler's had trick guided Holy Cross to a 4-2 victory over Calvary Christian in the South Non-Public B first round. Isabella Kuzy also scored.

Veyoni Davis had a hat trick, and Madison Bouggess scored twice as Moorestown Friends defeated Doane Academy, 7-1, in the South Non-Public B first round. Bella Runyan and Courtney Tarter added goals.