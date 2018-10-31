Jaclyn Charbonneau scored twice in Ocean City's 4-0 win over Absegami in the South Group 3 field hockey semifinals on Monday. Reese Bloomstead and Sophia Gresham added goals.
Clearview advanced to the South Group 3 title game with a 3-2 win over Mainland. Grace Trovato had two goals, and Ali Palumbo scored. Goalkeeper Julianna Smith made nine saves. Clearview will play Ocean City in the championship game on Thursday.
***
Hailey Ferry, Tori Griffiths, and Madison Maguire scored as Kingsway defeated Southern Regional, 3-0, in the South Group 4 semifinals. Goalkeeper Maddy Ferry made four saves.
In the other semifinal, Eastern defeated Shawnee, 4-0, as coach Danyle Heilig picked up her 499th career win. Heilig will go for win No. 500 when Eastern and Kingsway play in the South Group 4 title game on Thursday.
***
Burlington Township defeated Allentown, 3-1, in the Central Group 3 semifinals behind goals from Luisa Hinds, Makenna Lehenaff, and Melissa Pallen. Goalkeeper Haley Bucci saved 10 shots.
Colleen Craven and Kayla Frank scored twice as Moorestown defeated Toms River South, 7-0, in the other semifinal. Morgan Darmo, Delaney Lawler, and Madison Sever also scored. Burlington Township and Moorestown will play in the Central Group 3 championship game on Thursday.
***
Brianna Snowden scored twice, and Olivia McElroy added a goal as Rancocas Valley defeated Princeton, 3-2, to advance to the Central Group 4 championship game. Jackson Memorial defeated Lenape, 1-0, in penalty strokes. Rancocas Valley will play Jackson Memorial for the sectional title on Thursday.
Sophia Ridolfo scored twice off assists from Olivia Dormanen as Buena defeated Overbrook, 2-1, in the South Group 1 first round. Goalkeeper Bridget Gilliano made seven saves.
***
Danielle Bishop, Sydney Farnham, Grace Gentlesk, Carly Henning, Keagan McGovern, Ava Pellecchia, and Gilianna Street scored in Haddon Township's 7-0 win over Lindenwold in the South Group 1 first round.
***
Morgan Krough and Caroline Zullo scored as Pennsivlle defeated Penns Grove, 2-0, in the South Group 1 first round. Hannah Cooksey had an assist, and goalkeeper April Hartman made three saves.
***
Schalick defeated Salem, 6-0, in the South Group 1 first round. Kyle Casper, Amy Chomo, Hannah Creighton, Lauren McCall, Nya Salmon, and Maresa Savarese scored. Lauren Bone and Michaela Costantino had two assists.
***
Ella Champigny and Julianna Krivda scored twice in Woodstown's 4-1 win over Gloucester in the South Group 1 first round. Goalkeeper Sadie Boatright made 11 saves.
***
Delran defeated Sterling, 3-2, in penalty kicks in the South Group 2 first round. Gabby Parkinson and Kalli Roskos scored.
***
Peyton Gilmore's hat trick led Delsea to a 4-0 win over Manchester Township in the South Group 2 first round. Morgan Brown also scored, and Maggie Benz, Leah Marsh, and Brianna Russo tallied assists.
***
Julianna Bastos' goal in the second half gave Cinnaminson a 1-0 victory over Pemberton in South Group 2 action. Cinnaminson goalkeeper Maddie Ogden saved six shots, while Pemberton goalkeeper Sarah Soden made nine saves in the loss.
***
Middle Township defeated Oakcrest, 1-0, in South Group 2 action behind Nadine Coyle's goal off an assist from Kira Sides.
***
Bailey Swietanski netted the lone goal off an assist from Devin Sullivan as West Deptford defeated Collingswood, 1-0, in the South Group 2 first round. Goalkeeper Deanna Corsettie made eight saves.
***
In other South Group 2 action, Haddon Heights defeated Barnegat, 2-0, as Julia Coffey and Evie Davis scored.
***
Madison Bee scored twice, and McKenzie Blake, Katie McCormick, Kyra Orem, and Jordan Siok scored as Haddonfield defeated Lower Cape May, 6-0, in the South Group 2 first round.
***
Camryn Dirkes notched a hat trick in Mainland's 6-0 win over Central Regional in the South Group 3 first round. Gina Geraci, Alivia Handson, and Christine Napoli scored.
***
Gabby Dean scored twice, and Alexa Arrigale added a goal as Highland defeated Triton, 3-2, in the South Group 3 first round.
***
Faith Slimmer netted two goals in Ocean City's 6-1 win over Abesgami in the South Group 3 first round.
***
Cherry Hill West defeated Lacey, 3-0, in the South Group 3 first round behind goals from Mia Angelucci, Kelsey Clauss, and Alivia Gallardo. Kayla Thompson and Katrina Vyzaniaris had assists, and goalkeeper Michela Auguadro made four saves.
***
Moorestown defeated Hammonton, 4-1, in another South Group 3 matchup. Rylee Brown scored twice, and Isa Arvelo and Cici Imhotep added goals.
***
Jaimi Araujo, Rachel Dorn, and Hannah Orth scored as Seneca defeated Deptford, 3-2, in the South Group 3 first round.
***
Brianna Bocellia, Arianna Sparrow, and Maddie Weaver scored in No. 15 seed Cherokee's upset of No. 2 Clearview in the South Group 4 first round. Goalkeeper Ryan Timmons made nine saves.
***
No. 3 seed Shawnee avoided upset in the South Group 4 first round as it defeated No. 14 seed Cherry Hill East, 1-0, on penalty kicks.
***
Lexi Murphy scored in the second half to lead Kingsway to a 1-0 victory over Southern Regional in the South Group 4 first round. Goalkeeper Stephanie Martelli made six saves.
***
Kayla Ojeda and Riley Tiernan scored in Eastern's 2-0 win over Lenape in the South Group 4 first round. Tiernan and Emily Eustace had assists.
***
Jordyn Price scored twice, and Amanda Attanasi added a goal as Washington Township defeated Brick Memorial, 3-0, in the South Group 4 first round. Julianna Capano tallied two assists.
***
In other South Group 4 action, Rancocas Valley goalkeeper Grace Walter made six saves in a 3-0 win over Millville. Breacain McClenehan, Ashley Orendac, and Rachel Satchell scored.
***
Celia Medina and Taylor Wysokowski scored in New Egypt's 2-0 win over Riverside in the Central Group 1 first round. Goalkeeper Grace Dreher saved four shots.
***
Palmyra defeated Florence, 2-0, in the Central Group 1 first round behind goals from Lily Beck and Julia Carducci.
***
In the South Non-Public A first round, Abby Lutz, Natalie Schooley, and Arden Sentak scored as Paul VI defeated Immaculata, 3-0.
***
Julia Wheeler's had trick guided Holy Cross to a 4-2 victory over Calvary Christian in the South Non-Public B first round. Isabella Kuzy also scored.
***
Veyoni Davis had a hat trick, and Madison Bouggess scored twice as Moorestown Friends defeated Doane Academy, 7-1, in the South Non-Public B first round. Bella Runyan and Courtney Tarter added goals.