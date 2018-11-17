After last season's overtime loss in the Tournament of Champions final, Eastern field hockey coach Danyle Heilig didn't want to focus on the past.
But she couldn't ignore how her squad's season ended with a movie-like script Friday as the Vikings beat Oak Knoll, 3-1, to capture the TOC final for the first time since 2015. Danielle Mlkvy, Kara Heck and Amanda Middleman added goals.
"It feels awesome," Heilig said. "I'm proud of the kids to bring it back to Eastern, where the trophy belongs."
In order to win the championship, Eastern had to knock off teams that ended its previous two seasons.
Prior to beating Oak Knoll in the final, the Vikings lost to Royals in the TOC in overtime in 2017. In the semifinals in the TOC, Eastern rolled past West Essex, 10-0, which beat the Vikings in the 2016 TOC championship.
Eastern finished the season 27-0. The Vikings have won the TOC eight times since it started in 2006.
"There's a history here," Heilig said. "There's a feeling of wanting to continue that. There's a determination for them to continue and bring this trophy back here so often."
Ah-Shaun Davis recorded two touchdowns to help Willingboro edge Paulsboro, 22-14, in the Central Group 1 final and win the school's first sectional title since 1985.
Paulsboro jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter, but the Chimeras scored three straight touchdowns to pull away. Zaire Clements and Chirs Long each tallied touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Clements scored on a 19-yard scamper, and Long hauled in a 26-yard touchdown pass from Davis in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.