Kate Crist scored in the final seconds to give the Spring-Ford field hockey team a 2-1 win over Pennridge in the first round of the District 1 Class 3A playoffs on Monday. Ashley Sessa also scored for the Rams, who will play Pioneer Athletic Conference champion Owen J. Roberts on Wednesday.
***
Kerry Kaufman scored the lone goal as Council Rock South moved on with a 1-0 victory over Abington. The Golden Hawks will face Perkiomen Valley in the second round.
***
Unionville advanced with a 2-0 decision over Garnet Valley. Madison Miles and Maura Minter scored for the Indians to set up a second-round matchup with Downingtown West.
***
Elsewhere in Class 3A action, Liz Chipman had one goal and two assists as Methacton handled Council Rock North, 5-0. Next up for the Warriors is Haverford High.
Dayna Fegler's first-half goal lifted Barrack Hebrew past Perkiomen School, 1-0, in the Tri-County League championship game. Jenna Rose made 10 saves as Barrack Hebrew won the league title for the second straight year.
***
Abby Aughe and Liv Hamilton scored as Shipley defeated Moorestown Friends, 2-1, in overtime. Grace Gordon made eight saves for Shipley.
Eli Kushner recorded his eighth shutout of the season as Germantown Friends blanked Academy of the New Church, 4-0.
Zachary Brill and Collin Hess guided Malvern Prep to a first-place finish at the boys' Inter-Ac League Championships at Belmont Plateau. Brill ended the race with a time of 16:48.8 to place second behind Germantown Academy's Robert DiDonato (16:28.2). Hess took fifth with a time of 17:22.7 for the Friars, who finished with 56 points. Penn Charter (57) and Germantown Academy (71) rounded out the top three.
***
On the girls' side, Emma Zwall was one of seven Penn Charter runners to place in the top 12 as the Quakers won the title. Zwall won the race with a time of 19:05.9 to help Penn Charter finish with 29 points. Notre Dame (58) and Germantown Academy (80) completed the top three.
Patrick Sheehan of Central Bucks East and Harriton's Andrew Wallace share the lead with Palmer Jackson of Franklin Regional after the first day of the PIAA Class 3A Individual Championships. All three golfers carded a 2-over 73 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York. Holy Ghost Prep senior Liam Hart, the 2017 PIAA state champion, finished the day fifth at 4-over par.
***
In Class 2A play, Devon Prep golfer Ryan McCabe sits tied for 13th at 8-over. He finished 15th in last year's state tournament.
Samantha Yao of Conestoga is tied for fourth at 6-over following the first day of the PIAA Class 3A Individual Championships. West Chester East's Victoria Kim is tied for eighth at 9-over. Jade Gu of Pennsbury, the winner of the East Regional, Haverford High's Riley Quartermain, and Downingtown East's Liddie McCook are in a three-way tie for 12th at 11-over.
Barrack Hebrew won the Penn-Jersey League Championship by a 3-2 score at Mill Creek Park in Willingboro. All the schools that competed in the Penn-Jersey League throughout the season competed against each other in three singles and two doubles events each using a single elimination process until the finals. Barrack Hebrew, Doane Academy, Kohelet, Villa Victoria, and New Foundations were the schools that competed in this event.
Barrack Hebrew's Dori Hoffman-Filler and Ellie Sherwood won their respective singles matches. The doubles duo of Anita Hoffman and Sophie Levin defeated Doane, 6-2, 6-0, in the semifinals and claimed a 7-5, 6-2 victory in the finals against New Foundations.