Maddie Loughead scored the game-winning goal on penalty kicks and Caroline Bush made two key saves to lead the Episcopal Academy girls' soccer team to a PAISSA title with a 4-3 triumph over Baldwin on Wednesday. Olivia Durks delivered two goals for the Churchwomen while Anna Salvucci added a goal. Gia Vicari's second goal tied the game for the Bears with eight minutes remaining in regulation.
Philip Burckhardt scored the go-ahead goal with eight minutes remaining as Springside Chestnut Hill defeated the Hill School, 3-1, to claim the PAISSA title for the second straight year. Scott Bandura gave the Blue Devils an insurance goal while Peter Kapp scored the equalizer for the Blue Devils earlier in the second half.