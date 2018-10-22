It's also a chance for the visiting Gators to beat the Red Raiders on the field for the first time since 1985, per research by South Jersey historian Chuck Langerman. Gateway won that game 33 years ago by 6-0. The Gators also were awarded a forfeit victory over the Red Raiders in 2007 (a game won on the field by Paulsboro by 48-14) because of the use of an ineligible player.