Behind Kyle McCord's passing and a solid defensive effort, St. Joseph's Prep's captured its third straight PIAA District 12 Class 6A football title.

The Hawks struck for four first-half touchdowns and went on to beat the Vikings, 49-14, Saturday night at Northeast's Charlie Martin Memorial Stadium.

McCord, an up-and-coming sophomore with scholarship offers from the likes of Michigan and Penn State, tossed two TD passes in the first half and two in the second.

Kyle McCord
LOU RABITO / Staff
Kyle McCord

Northeast trailed by 28-7 at intermission, with its only tally coming on quarterback Charles Britt's 3-yard run,

McCord connected with wideout Marvin Harrison for scores of 9 and 13 yards in the first half. Halfbacks Marques Mason and Kolbe Burrell contributed TD runs of 7 and 3 yards, respectively.

McCord's 3-yard, third-quarter pass to fullback Cooper Kim upped the Prep's advantage to 35-7. The Vikings' responded with Britt's 70-yard TD pass over the middle to a wide-open Elijah Jeudy.

McCord's fourth TD pass, on a left-corner fade, was a 5-yarder to wideout Johnny Freeman.

Marvin Harrison Jr. (left) and Johnny Freeman.
Marvin Harrison Jr. (left) and Johnny Freeman.

Malik Cooper took over for McCord in the late going and and capped the scoring on a 4-yard keeper up the middle.

The Hawks (10-0) are tentatively scheduled to face District 11's Bethlehem Freedom (12-1) in a state quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Saturday back at Northeast. Freedom topped Emmaus, 49-17, on Saturday night.

The Vikings (7-4) will close their season against Public League Independence Division rival Central on Thanksgiving Day.

St. Joseph's Prep   14   14   14   7  –  49

Northeast               0     7     7    0-    14

SJP: Marvin Harrison 9 pass from Kyle McCord (Antonio Chadha kick)

SJP: Marques Mason 7 run (Chadha kick)

SJP: Kolbe Burrell 3 run (Chadha kick)

NE: Charles Britt 4 run (kick failed)

SJP: Harrison 13 pass from McCord (Chadha kick)

SJP: Cooper Kim 3 pass from McCord (Chadha kick)

NE: Elijah Jeudy 70 pass from Charles Britt (Britt run)

SJP: Johnny Freeman 5 pass from McCord (Chadha kick)

SJP: Malik Cooper 4 run (Chadha kick)