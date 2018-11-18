Behind Kyle McCord's passing and a solid defensive effort, St. Joseph's Prep's captured its third straight PIAA District 12 Class 6A football title.
The Hawks struck for four first-half touchdowns and went on to beat the Vikings, 49-14, Saturday night at Northeast's Charlie Martin Memorial Stadium.
McCord, an up-and-coming sophomore with scholarship offers from the likes of Michigan and Penn State, tossed two TD passes in the first half and two in the second.
Northeast trailed by 28-7 at intermission, with its only tally coming on quarterback Charles Britt's 3-yard run,
McCord connected with wideout Marvin Harrison for scores of 9 and 13 yards in the first half. Halfbacks Marques Mason and Kolbe Burrell contributed TD runs of 7 and 3 yards, respectively.
McCord's 3-yard, third-quarter pass to fullback Cooper Kim upped the Prep's advantage to 35-7. The Vikings' responded with Britt's 70-yard TD pass over the middle to a wide-open Elijah Jeudy.
McCord's fourth TD pass, on a left-corner fade, was a 5-yarder to wideout Johnny Freeman.
Malik Cooper took over for McCord in the late going and and capped the scoring on a 4-yard keeper up the middle.
The Hawks (10-0) are tentatively scheduled to face District 11's Bethlehem Freedom (12-1) in a state quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Saturday back at Northeast. Freedom topped Emmaus, 49-17, on Saturday night.
The Vikings (7-4) will close their season against Public League Independence Division rival Central on Thanksgiving Day.
St. Joseph's Prep 14 14 14 7 – 49
Northeast 0 7 7 0- 14
SJP: Marvin Harrison 9 pass from Kyle McCord (Antonio Chadha kick)
SJP: Marques Mason 7 run (Chadha kick)
SJP: Kolbe Burrell 3 run (Chadha kick)
NE: Charles Britt 4 run (kick failed)
SJP: Harrison 13 pass from McCord (Chadha kick)
SJP: Cooper Kim 3 pass from McCord (Chadha kick)
NE: Elijah Jeudy 70 pass from Charles Britt (Britt run)
SJP: Johnny Freeman 5 pass from McCord (Chadha kick)
SJP: Malik Cooper 4 run (Chadha kick)