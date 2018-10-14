A day after his team had suffered an incredibly lopsided and attention-drawing defeat against Massillon Washington (Ohio), Sun Valley football coach Greg "Bubba" Bernhardt praised his team for keeping its cool.
Bernhardt said he was slightly worried that his players might vent their frustration at the conclusion of the blowout.
"I'm happy and proud to say my guys stayed under control and didn't do anything bad," he said.
Opting not to take its foot off the pedal, Massillon crushed visiting Sun Valley, 101-6, in Friday night's nonleague contest at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.
"Honestly, I've never been one of those guys to run up the score on another team like that," Bernhardt said. "That's just not my style. I don't see how you score 100 points unless you're trying to do it."
Massillon (8-0) scored 56 points in the second quarter and went into intermission with a 73-6 lead. The Tigers were in front, 94-6, at the end of the third quarter. The hosts eclipsed the 100-point mark on a 77-yard run in the fourth quarter.
"Massillon is a top-notch program, but last year it wasn't even ranked among the top 50 teams in Ohio," Bernhardt said. "We didn't expect them to be that good."
Massillon coach Nate Moore spoke to Chris Easterling of FridayNightOhio.com after the game. "We subbed early and often," the coach said. "We just kept scoring. … I don't even know what to say."
Bernhardt said it didn't help that the banged-up Vanguards dressed only 37 players and lost Julz Kelly, a standout running back and safety, to a hand injury in the first quarter.
Instead of being idle in Week 8, Sun Valley (3-5) added Massillon to its schedule.
"In hindsight, it's easy to say we should have played a different team," Bernhardt said. "As it turned out, we faced one of Massillon's best teams in the last 15 to 20 years."
Bernhardt said the trip included a Thursday afternoon visit to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.
"Outside of what happened during the game, it was a real positive experience," he said.
The loss did not set a Pennsylvania record for the largest margin of defeat. Tamaqua handed St. Clair a 194-0 loss in 1915, according to MaxPreps.