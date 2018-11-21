West Catholic senior linebacker Tre Johnson hadn't played quarterback since middle school.
Saturday afternoon, however, Johnson thrust himself into action after junior Zaire Hart-Hawkins went down early with a shoulder injury against Dunmore in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs at Northern Lehigh.
Johnson finished 7-of-9 passing for 81 yards and added 19 yards rushing, including the late 18-yard gain that led to the game's final touchdown in the Burrs' 21-3 victory.
Click below for highlights from the game.