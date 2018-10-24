Ashlin McConnell scored the game-winning goal in overtime Tuesday to lift the Pitman field hockey team over Clayton, 1-0, in the South Group 1 first round. Jenna Georgette got credited with the assist for the Panthers, who will play Schalick on Saturday.
In other Group 1 action, Aaliyah Baez delivered the decisive goal in the second overtime to carry Buena past Gateway, 1-0. The Chiefs will take on top-seeded Woodstown on Saturday.
Emma O'Brien and Kate Appleby-Winberg each scored two goals as Glassboro cruised past Penns Grove, 7-0. The Bulldogs will play Middle Township on Saturday.
***
Alexis Marker picked up two goals and an assist to lead Cedar Creek over Cumberland, 5-1, in the South Group 2 first round. Tori Wilson contributed a goal and an assist for the Pirates, who will play Lower Cape May on Monday.
In other Group 2 action, Olivia Sims had a goal and an assist as Sterling topped Deptford, 3-0. Amber Powell and Emma Wister added goals for the Silver Knights, who will square off against Pinelands on Monday.
***
Olivia Loftin scored two goals assisted from Jenna Korinko as Florence sneaked past Henry Hudson, 2-1, in the North 2 Group 1 first round. The Flashes, who overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit, will play Shore on Saturday.
In other Group 1 action. Bordentown fell to Whippany Park, 1-0, behind Sydney Wilson's goal.
***
Samantha Whittaker posted a pair of goals as Hammonton defeated Highland, 5-2. Gabby Bock, Bella Mortellite, and Olivia Osborne added goals for the Blue Devils.
Olivia Sindoni recorded a hat trick for Clearview in a 6-3 victory over Woodstown. Grace Trovato contributed a goal and two assists for the Pioneers.
Natalie Naticchia scored two goals and assisted on another as Haddonfield beat Seneca, 3-1. Mia Frontino chipped in a goal for the Bulldogs.
Ashley Orendac scored the game's only goal in the second half to power Rancocas Valley past Lenape, 1-0.
Carolyn Oluwaseun-Apo scored all four goals for Doane Academy is a 4-2 win over Solebury School.
Hailey Russell delivered four goals as Riverside upended Medford Tech, 5-3. Alexandra Mudrinic added a goal for the Rams.
Samantha Emmi registered a hat trick in Kingsway's 4-1 victory over Deptford. Lianna SanFelice had two assists and Stephanie Martelli made six saves for the Dragons.
Justin Hahn and Luca Mingrino each scored as West Deptford edged Haddon Heights, 2-1, in overtime.
Rony Milan-Lopez netted both goals for Woodbury in a 2-0 shut out over Lindenwold. Stephan Boyle and Sincere Kato tallied assists while Gabe Selby made seven saves for the Thundering Herd.