Ashlin McConnell scored the game-winning goal in overtime Tuesday to lift the Pitman field hockey team over Clayton, 1-0, in the South Group 1 first round. Jenna Georgette got credited with the assist for the Panthers, who will play Schalick on Saturday.

In other Group 1 action, Aaliyah Baez delivered the decisive goal in the second overtime to carry Buena past Gateway, 1-0. The Chiefs will take on top-seeded Woodstown on Saturday.

Emma O'Brien and Kate Appleby-Winberg each scored two goals as Glassboro cruised past Penns Grove, 7-0. The Bulldogs will play Middle Township on Saturday.

***

Alexis Marker picked up two goals and an assist to lead Cedar Creek over Cumberland, 5-1, in the South Group 2 first round. Tori Wilson contributed a goal and an assist for the Pirates, who will play Lower Cape May on Monday.

In other Group 2 action, Olivia Sims had a goal and an assist as Sterling topped Deptford, 3-0. Amber Powell and Emma Wister added goals for the Silver Knights, who will square off against Pinelands on Monday.

***

Olivia Loftin scored two goals assisted from Jenna Korinko as Florence sneaked past Henry Hudson, 2-1, in the North 2 Group 1 first round. The Flashes, who overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit, will play Shore on Saturday.

In other Group 1 action. Bordentown fell to Whippany Park, 1-0, behind Sydney Wilson's goal.

***

Samantha Whittaker posted a pair of goals as Hammonton defeated Highland, 5-2. Gabby Bock, Bella Mortellite, and Olivia Osborne added goals for the Blue Devils.

Olivia Sindoni recorded a hat trick for Clearview in a 6-3 victory over Woodstown. Grace Trovato contributed a goal and two assists for the Pioneers.

Natalie Naticchia scored two goals and assisted on another as Haddonfield beat Seneca, 3-1. Mia Frontino chipped in a goal for the Bulldogs.

Ashley Orendac scored the game's only goal in the second half to power Rancocas Valley past Lenape, 1-0.

Girls’ Soccer

Carolyn Oluwaseun-Apo scored all four goals for Doane Academy is a 4-2 win over Solebury School.

Hailey Russell delivered four goals as Riverside upended Medford Tech, 5-3. Alexandra Mudrinic added a goal for the Rams.

Samantha Emmi registered a hat trick in Kingsway's 4-1 victory over Deptford. Lianna SanFelice had two assists and Stephanie Martelli made six saves for the Dragons.

Boys’ Soccer

Justin Hahn and Luca Mingrino each scored as West Deptford edged Haddon Heights, 2-1, in overtime.

Rony Milan-Lopez netted both goals for Woodbury in a 2-0 shut out over Lindenwold. Stephan Boyle and Sincere Kato tallied assists while Gabe Selby made seven saves for the Thundering Herd.