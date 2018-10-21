The PIAA state golf championships begin on Monday, and defending boys' Class 3A team champion Unionville will have senior brothers Will Bennink and Connor Bennink in the individual field at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York. Unionville sophomore Charlotte Scully qualified for the girls' championship tournament.
The individual championships are set for Monday and Tuesday, and the team championships are scheduled for Wednesday.
Will Bennink advanced from the East Region championship at Golden Oaks Golf Club in Fleetwood last Monday with a 3-over-par 75, and Connor Bennink moved on with a 5-over-par 77. The top local boys' golfer to advance was Council Rock South's Matt Fleming with a 1-under-par 71.
Scully, who advanced to the state tournament last year as an individual since Unionville did not have a girls' team and tied for 14th, moved on this year with a 9-over-par 81. Pennsbury's Jade Gu was the top 3A girls' state qualifier with a 1-under par 71.
This season was another banner year for Unionville, and coach Jim O'Rourke said every other team in the boys' tournament will be out to knock off the defending champs.
"We posted the best team score [292] in Pennsylvania history at the 2017 state tournament," O'Rourke said. "We can't hide behind a name no one knows anymore. We have to stay in the moment."
The 2017 state team title was the first in school history, and it was O'Rourke's first year as head coach. This is the first year Unionville has fielded a girls' team.
"Numbers is a challenge," said girls' coach Joe Sudimak. "We should be carrying eight girls, but we only have six this year. We're competing, and as a first-year program that's all you can ask of these girls,"
The Indians, who won their fourth straight Ches-Mont League boys' championship, won the District 1 3A title for the second straight year and qualified four players — Connor Bennink, Richie Kline, Will Bennink and Jack Cooley — for last week's East Region tournament. O'Rourke said that the league and district play was good preparation for the region and state competition.
"We feel like our district is the toughest," said O'Rourke. "Everybody at states is going to be ready. The level of competition is only going up. We are good. If we keep the same focus and do what we know how to do we can win states again."
Klein, who missed the state cut last Monday with a 10-over-par 82 in the East Region tournament, said success has made the players even more competitive. Cooley also shot an 82 at the region match.
Connor Bennink, who tied for fifth at states last year, said the players put aside their personal agendas this season.
"I think [Coach O'Rourke] does a real good job of trying to get everybody to work together," he said. "Golf is such a individual sport everyone can be a little selfish at times. He kept us all on the same page."
Sudimak said that Scully, who played with the boys last year before the girls team was formed, inspired other girls to join this season.
"You look at a girl like Charlotte, who is very good but had to compete on the boys' team that was so good that she couldn't get a lot of time on the field," he said. "Her talent helped opened the school's eyes to create a girls' team."