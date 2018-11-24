Upper Dublin stood tall Friday night when it mattered most.
In a game that featured big play after big play, the host Cardinals stopped West Chester Rustin on four runs from the 6-yard line with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
That effort helped secure the District 1 Class 5A title with a 35-28 victory over the Golden Knights.
The Cardinals then possessed the ball needing one first down to ice the game. On a third-and-9 from their own 2-yard line, Mike Slivka found Dylan Zlotnikoff for 10 yards to clinch the victory.
Slivka had a huge day, throwing for 234 yards and a touchdown to go along with two touchdowns on the ground.
The Cardinals took the lead, 35-28, on Mason Novak's 2-yard touchdown run with 8 minutes, 34 seconds left in the fourth quarter. It was Novak's fourth straight carry of the drive.
Slivka's passing touchdown also went to Zlotnikoff after the junior scrambled toward the sideline and dropped in a perfect throw for a 39-yard score to make it 21-7.
West Chester Rustin didn't go away as Will Pileggi hit Sean Hopkins for a 76-yard touchdown on the next play.
Down, 28-14, in the third quarter, the Golden Knights scored as Michael Covert ran for an 8-yard touchdown to cut the lead to seven.
Then Rustin forced Slivka to fumble on the next play. It capitalized on a Pileggi quarterback sneak to tie the game.
Lucas Roselli finished with 52 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Cardinals.
The Cardinals move into the semifinals of the PIAA Class 5A bracket, playing either Manheim Central or Cocalico next Friday or Saturday.
West Chester Rustin 0 14 7 7 — 28
Upper Dublin 7 14 7 7 — 35
UD: Mike Slivka 1 run (Chris Barbera kick)
WCR: Will Pileggi 1 run (Tommy Powers kick)
UD: Lucas Roselli 11 run (Barbera kick)
UD: Dylan Zlotnikoff 39 pass from Slivka (Barbera kick)
WCR: Sean Hopkins 76 pass from Pileggi (Powers kick)
UD: Slivka 3 run (Barbera kick)
WCR: Michael Covert 8 run (Powers kick)
WCR: Pileggi 1 run (Powers kick)
UD: Mason Novak 2 run (Barbera kick)