Ryleigh Heck scored four goals in the first half as Eastern defeated West Essex, 10-0, in the semifinals of the NJSIAA Field Hockey Tournament of Champions on Wednesday.
Riley Hudson had a hat trick, and Amanda Middleman, Kara Heck, and Madison Guyer added goals.
In the other semifinal, Anabelle Brodeur scored as Oak Knoll defeated Moorestown, 1-0. Moorestown goalie Lauren Pickul saved 13 shots in the loss.
Eastern and Oak Knoll will face each other in the Tournament of Champions title game on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Kean University.
Colin Bridges and Gorken Ozdemir scored in the second half as Glassboro defeated Highland Park in the Group 1 semifinals. Justin Tongue had an assist, and goalkeeper Griffin Rogers made four saves. Glassboro will play New Providence in the Group 1 championship on Saturday at Kean University.
In the Group 1 semifinals, Audubon upset three-time defending champion Shore Regional, 2-1. Emily McGrath scored. Audubon will play in its first ever state title game against Glen Ridge on Saturday at Kean University.
Maddie Loughead scored the game-winning goal on penalty kicks and Caroline Bush made two key saves to lead the Episcopal Academy girls' soccer team to a PAISSA title with a 4-3 triumph over Baldwin on Wednesday. Olivia Durks delivered two goals for the Churchwomen while Anna Salvucci added a goal. Gia Vicari's second goal tied the game for the Bears with eight minutes remaining in regulation.
Philip Burckhardt scored the go-ahead goal with eight minutes remaining as Springside Chestnut Hill defeated the Hill School, 3-1, to claim the PAISSA title for the second straight year. Scott Bandura gave the Blue Devils an insurance goal while Peter Kapp scored the equalizer for the Blue Devils earlier in the second half.