The Cherry Hill West football team kept its winning streak alive Wednesday.
The Lions beat Cherry Hill East, 22-7, for the sixth straight time in the annual Thanksgiving game between the two rivals. Nick Arcaroli connected with John Ioanucci for two touchdown passes. Carlos Gomez added one rushing touchdown.
***
Rashad Raymond recorded three rushing touchdowns as Cinnaminson defeated Delran, 39-20, to earn the West Jersey Football League Patriot title. Greg Willis notched two rushing scores. John Meekins tossed a touchdown pass to Shawn Ruffin.
***
Dean Dvorak's two rushing touchdowns helped Clearview roll past Kingsway, 29-0. Mike Ancona connected with Hunter Lewis for a receiving touchdown that went for more than 70 yards.
Anthony Trazzera returned a blocked punt 20 yards for a touchdown. Dylan Cydis blocked the punt.
***
Ray Weed tallied two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in Absegami's 21-6 victory over Oakcrest.
***
Tyquan Campbell scored a rushing touchdown in overtime as Mainland edged Egg Harbor Township, 13-7. Zach Graziotto's rushing score in the fourth quarter tied game.