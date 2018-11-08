Episcopal Academy goalkeeper Caroline Kelly made 25 saves to lift the Churchwomen past Notre Dame, 1-0, in the PAISAA field hockey semifinals on Wednesday. Macy Szukics scored the lone goal.
"It was a hard-fought game," Episcopal Academy coach Gina Buggy said. "Notre Dame very played well. They possessed the ball very nicely and had some dangerous corner opportunities. Our defense was steady and strong, and our goalie played outstanding. Fortunately, we were able to capitalize on a beautiful goal."
Episcopal Academy will play Germantown Academy in Tuesday's championship game at Bryn Mawr College.
The Patriots beat Hill School, 3-1, thanks to a pair of goals from Sophie Towne. Catherine McFadden also scored and Sammy Popper had three assists.
***
Keri Daly's goal with just over a minute remaining gave Archbishop Carroll a 3-2 win over Merion Mercy in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A tournament. Goalkeeper Mary Kate Kearney, who made nine saves, and tremendous defense by Emma Sutter, Lauren Roccio, and Carly Bateman allowed Carroll to keep Merion Mercy at bay throughout the game. The Patriots will face Donegal in Saturday's quarterfinals.
***
In Class 1A action, Julia Flood and Mary Lauren Franz had two goals apiece as Sacred Heart defeated Lansdale Catholic, 4-1. Sacred Heart will play Greenwood on Saturday.
Olivia Dirks and Anna Salvucci scored as Episcopal Academy took down Germantown Academy, 2-1, in the PAISAA Tournament semifinals. The Churchwomen will face either Penn Charter or Baldwin in next Wednesday's final.