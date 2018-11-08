Keri Daly's goal with just over a minute remaining gave Archbishop Carroll a 3-2 win over Merion Mercy in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A tournament. Goalkeeper Mary Kate Kearney, who made nine saves, and tremendous defense by Emma Sutter, Lauren Roccio, and Carly Bateman allowed Carroll to keep Merion Mercy at bay throughout the game. The Patriots will face Donegal in Saturday's quarterfinals.