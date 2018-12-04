Williamstown's special season was sparked by two special seniors.
The Braves' Wade Inge and J.C. Collins were starters as sophomores, when the team went 3-7. They were starters as juniors, when the team went 5-5.
But in 2018, Inge and Collins formed one of the best 1-2 punches in recent South Jersey history.
"Those guys, they took their lumps and they never backed down," Williamstown coach Frank Fucetola said. "They were the guys who hung in there, hung in there, and as seniors, they were able to do something really special."
In leading Williamstown to a 12-1 record as well as the South Jersey Group 5 title and the West Jersey Football League American Division crown, Inge carried the football 189 times for 1,252 yards. The Delaware State recruit scored 20 touchdowns.
Collins was a top dual-threat quarterback as well as a standout defensive back. The University of Massachusetts recruit carried the football 183 times for 1,208 yards and 16 touchdowns and threw for 1,236 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The highlight of the duo's senior season was the night of Nov. 17, when they led host Williamstown to a 56-20 victory over Rancocas Valley before a huge crowd in the South Jersey Group 5 title game.
Inge ran for a school-record 304 yards with four touchdowns. Collins ran for 207 yards and three touchdowns.
"They were on fire," Fucetola said. "There was no stopping them that night."