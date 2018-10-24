"My only criticism at all … was that he played around a little bit," promoter Chris Middendorf said of that fight, in which Ennis knocked down Alvarez four times in Round 3 alone. But the victory meant that not only would Ennis' reputation improve, but so would his level of competition, too. "The fights are going to get tougher — he's going to be pushed to go the distance," Middendorf added. "He's not going to have time to play any games."