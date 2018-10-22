Matt Rambo stood out in lacrosse so much in the fifth grade that he played two age groups above other 10-year-olds. Even then, he rose above his competition.
"He was two years younger than seventh graders [and] shot it 10 miles an hour harder than anybody we played, and was one of the more dominant players in the tournaments," said Brian Dougherty, Matt's fifth-grade club lacrosse coach. "I just remember him being unbelievably good at his craft since the fifth grade."
Over the years, the relationship between Dougherty and Rambo has grown. When Dougherty was named head coach at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy two years ago, he asked Rambo, who will play for the Philadelphia Wings when their inaugural National Lacrosse League season starts in December, to be his offensive coordinator. Rambo is an alum of La Salle College High School, so his decision to take the position took a while.
Now as both an offensive coordinator and a Wings player, Rambo intends to be a presence in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia is Matt Rambo's home, the city where he grew up. And after spending last summer with Major League Lacrosse's Charlotte Hounds, Rambo is finally able to play in front of his friends and family.
"It's kind of like a dream come true playing for your home town. I don't have to have my parents and everyone travel so far for home games, so it's literally a dream come true," Rambo said. "I would never want to play for another city or team other than the Wings."
Rambo started playing lacrosse at age 6, after his father and older brother introduced him to the sport. He played a variety of sports growing up, but lacrosse was the only one that stuck.
"They were kind of my role models in life, so I kind of followed their footsteps and they told me great things," Rambo said of his older brother and father. "I always had a vision growing up in the third and fourth grade of playing [Division I] in college, so I always took it seriously and trained as hard as I could."
Dougherty played at Maryland before going on to play two seasons with the previous Philadelphia Wings franchise in NLL. When Rambo, the No. 1 high school player in the state that year (2013), was deciding where he was going to play in college, Dougherty had a feeling Rambo would side with the Terrapins.
"I didn't really have, I don't think, a whole lot of influence on him, but I was talking to the coach about him a lot," Dougherty said, referring to when Rambo was going through the recruiting process. "I had a feeling he was going to go to Maryland, so I wasn't pushing it too hard."
Rambo went on to become the school's all-time scoring leader and a national champion in 2017.
He carried his success on the field into his new role as both a professional player and coach. Under Dougherty, Rambo has shown an ability to connect with the players and develop the next generation of lacrosse talent.
"He's got that charisma about him that he can hang out with 17-, 18-year-old kids and they literally listen to every word he says," Dougherty said.
Now that Rambo is playing for the Wings, his playing career has in many ways come full circle.
Rambo vividly remembers when his junior-high club team attended the old Wings games. One memory stands out: Players greeting fans afterward.
"How nice the players were. That's what I really enjoyed," Rambo said of something he hopes continues with this new Wings team. "The fans were so involved. They were such a big part of it, and just being in Philly and knowing the fans in Philly, nothing I expect more than the fans to be involved."
Rambo brings a variety of skills to the Wings. He is a left-handed shooter, rare in the indoor game. His center of gravity — Rambo is 5-foot-10 — combined with his ability to score and deliver the ball to his teammates will make him tough to defend.
"At La Salle, he just scored goals. A lot of them," said William Leahy, Rambo's high school coach. "You knew he was a good shooter, but when you get to college, that's going to end. You better have other dimensions, like if they're going to focus on you that much, then you better get the ball to other people who can score. He grew into that, especially during his junior and senior season."
With lacrosse's rapid growth on the youth and college levels, the sport seems to be hitting its stride. According to Bloomberg, since 2012, the sport at the youth level has grown 35 percent. It's not football and it's not hockey, but it has some of the same exciting aspects of those sports.
"We're a tough, gritty sport. There is a lot of hitting. There is a lot of stick checks, but at the same time, it's fast-paced on the field," Rambo said. "It's the fastest game on two feet, so if you want to come watch the most exciting game on two feet, because there is not that much stoppage and if you want to see some hits, if you want to see checks, if you want to see a lot of goals, this is perfect for that."
Since Rambo spent his first pro season with the MLL, an outdoor league, he expects to take some time adjusting to the indoor game. Listening to the veterans and being a student of the game are at the top of his priority list.
"Along the way, I know I'm going to learn a lot from veterans," Rambo said. "Just being a student of the game because you can always learn more and more no matter how old you are. Just to give it my all every time I step on the floor. If it's practice, if it's one on one, or if it's in a game, just give it all I got."
The Wings will open the season Dec. 15 against the Buffalo Bandits at the Wells Fargo Center.