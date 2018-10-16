AP file photo

His right hand gloved in black, Tommie Smith of the U.S. accepts congratulations from the Duke of Exeter after being awarded the gold medal for winning the 200-meter dash at the 1968 Summer Olympics. Moments later Smith and his teammate, John Carlos, left winner of the bronze medal, stood with gloved fists raised aloft during the playing of the American National Anthem in a racial protest that aroused a controversial reaction among other athletes in Mexico City. Smith won the event with the record breaking time of 19.8 seconds.