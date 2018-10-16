Penn's men's basketball team, which won the Ivy League tournament last year, has been picked to finish second in the league preseason media poll.
Harvard, which tied Penn for the regular-season Ivy League title, is picked as the team to beat, earning 12 of 18 first-place votes. Penn received five first-place votes.
Penn, which will open its season Nov. 6 at George Mason, went 24-9 overall and 12-2 in the Ivy League last year. The Quakers beat Harvard, 68-65, in the Ivy League championship game at the Palestra and then lost their opening NCAA Midwest Regional tournament game by 76-60 to top-seeded Kansas in Wichita.
Coach Steve Donahue welcomes back Penn's top two leading scorers, junior guard Ryan Betley (14.3 ppg.) and junior forward A.J. Brodeur, a unanimous first-team All-Ivy selection who averaged 13.1 points and 7.2 rebounds.
Preseason Ivy League Media Poll:
1. Harvard, 137 points (12 first-place votes)
2. Penn, 122 (5)
3. Yale, 115 (1)
4. Princeton, 92
5. Brown, 64
6. Cornell, 54
7. Columbia, 43
8. Dartmouth, 21