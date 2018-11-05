On Oct. 17, 1910, the Chicago Cubs met the Philadelphia Athletics at Shibe Park for Game 1 of the World Series. The A's went on to win the game 4-1 and eventually the series by the same margin.
Last week, a program from the game was sold at auction for $36,000 to an unidentified buyer.
Robert Edward Auctions in Los Angeles said bidding began at $5,000 and escalated to the winning total after 25 bids.
The auction firm said it was only one of three known surviving copies of the program, one of which resides at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y,
Speaking to the simplicity of the times, the auction house said programs from the game are rare because their "design is simply that of a regular-season fold-over scorecard" and collectors might not realize they were used for a World Series game.
"The interior pre-printed lineups, however, are those of the A's and their 1910 World Series rivals, the Chicago Cubs," the auction house said.
Inside, the A's Game 1 victory is scored in pencil by an unknown fan.
"The pre-printed lineups include Baker, Collins, Bender, Barry, Davis, and Strunk for Philadelphia, and Chance, Tinker, Schulte, Kling, Steinfeld, and Hoffman for Chicago," the auction house said. "Frank Baker led the offensive attack for the A's with three hits and two RBI, while Chief Bender held Chicago to one run and just three hits."