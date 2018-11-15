After three games it's still difficult to get a handle on Drexel's basketball team. The Dragons lost a close road game, 66-62 at Eastern Michigan and a rout, 95-66, at Rutgers.
Drexel returned for its home opener and as expected had little trouble in defeating Division III Bryn Athyn, 118-41, Wednesday at the Daskalakis Athletic Center.
The Dragons set a single-game school scoring record. The old mark was 115 in a 126-115 triple-overtime loss to Siena in 1978.
The 77-point margin of victory also broke the school record of 52 in a 95-43 win over Johns Hopkins in 1962.
Due to an NCAA rule, this counted on Drexel's record but was considered an exhibition game for Bryn Athyn, coming off a 9-16 season.
"The advantage is everybody who played the game, got minutes and confidence and you don't know when those minutes will come for some of them and hopefully when it does they will be more prepared for it because of this game," Drexel coach Zach Spiker said.
Drexel point guard Kurk Lee, who averaged a team-high 14.5 points in the first two games, was sidelined with an upper body injury.
Spiker says he is hopeful that Lee can play in the Dragons next game, Saturday at La Salle.
This was truly a David vs. Goliath scenario. Located in Montgomery County, Bryn Athyn has an enrollment of 286 students, the smallest school in Division III, according to the school's basketball notes. Sixteen of those students are on the basketball team.
This was a time for Drexel to empty the bench early and often.
The Dragons led, 55-19, at halftime and 11 players saw action for Drexel by intermission. In the game, 13 Drexel players saw action.
Guard Trevor John, a graduate transfer from Cal Poly, led Drexel with 26 points, hitting 8 of 10, with all the attempts from three-point range. Lamarr Crenshaw, a 6-2 senior guard from Philadelphia's Paul Robeson, led the Lions with 10 points.
This is the fourth straight year that Bryn Athyn coach Justin Baxter has scheduled a Division 1 team. His squad has played Princeton, Delaware, NJIT and now Drexel. Not surprisingly, the Lions lost all four games.
"I played college basketball at Arcadia and I never got to experience this so I like to try to give our guys that experience every year," said Baxter, a Pennsbury graduate and only coach this sixth-year program has had."…The competitor in me gets upset at the fact we gave up 118 points but you have to take a step back and think about the ultimate goal and the experience for our kids is the ultimate goal."