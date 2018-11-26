They needed big plays late in the second quarter as badly as the defense needed a break. After Barkley's run, the Eagles defense had been on the field for 16 minutes, 5 seconds, more than 6 minutes longer than the offense. Combined with the disaster in New Orleans a week earlier, when the defense spent more than 37 minutes on the field, the defense had been on the field for 21:24 longer than the offense. The defense played an entire 15-minute quarter plus 6:24 more than the offense in less than six quarters … mostly playing without six of its top seven defensive backs.