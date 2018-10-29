Back and a little bleary-eyed from a long but successful trip to London, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said the team has an open mind concerning Tuesday's 4 p.m. NFL trade deadline.
During his press conference at noon Monday, Pederson also said he didn't have any injury updates on offensive tackle Lane Johnson and cornerback Jalen Mills, both hurt Sunday in a 24-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.
Johnson suffered a second-degree MCL sprain in the first series. Mills suffered a foot injury early in the third quarter.
"Because of the lateness of getting back, we pushed treatments back so I don't have any updates," Pederson said.
Pederson feels it will be good for the players and coaches to get a breather during this week's bye. The Eagles (4-4) will return to action Nov. 11 to host the Dallas Cowboys in a Sunday night game.
Of course, there is still plenty of work to do this week with the looming trade deadline. Asked if he anticipated any moves, Pederson basically said anything is possible.
"I am very confident and comfortable with the guys we have, very confident of those guys as a group," he said. "We are constantly looking, and if we can add value and add talent on the team, we will look at that. [Executive VP of football operations] Howie [Roseman] is going to look at that. … If it values the Eagles and helps us win games, we will see."
Pederson said he and Roseman are on the same page when it comes to any potential trade.
"We look at our roster, and if it is an area that can help us win games for the next eight weeks and hopefully beyond, we are going to maintain that aggressiveness, just like we did with Jay [Ajayi] a year ago," Pederson said.
Ajayi was acquired at last year's trade deadline from the Miami Dolphins for a fourth-round draft pick. Last year, he rushed for 408 yards (5.8 average) and a touchdown in seven regular-season games for the Eagles and 184 yards (4.4 avg.) in three playoff contests.
"He helped us win a championship, so that is all part of the process," Pederson said of Ajayi, who is out for the season after suffering a season-ending torn ACL in the Eagles' 23-21 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 7.
The Eagles coaches, according to Pederson will use this week to self-scout their team.
"As a staff, offense, defense, special teams, we will go back and can focus on some areas in the first eight game that we either struggled in or had success in, learn from it, and come up with a plan moving forward," Pederson said.
He outlined his top priority for offensive improvement.
"We have to continue to get better on third down even though we were pretty good in the game the other day," said Pederson, whose team was 7 for 12 (58 percent) on third down against Jacksonville. "Red-zone efficiency has to improve the second half of the season; we have to score more points."
The Eagles are 17th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency in scoring touchdowns only (54.84 percent). They are 21st in the NFL in scoring, averaging 22.2 points, and 13th in third-down efficiency (41.3 percent).
"Defensively, our red-zone defense is playing extremely well," Pederson said. "We are holding teams to three and not seven points, which is really good."
The Eagles are third in the NFL in red-zone scoring defense, allowing touchdowns just 41.38 percent of the time.
The Eagles have played only one division opponent, the New York Giants, so five of the final eight games will be against NFC East teams: one against the Giants and two each against the Washington Redskins and Cowboys.
"We have to keep improving, get better — hopefully, we get guys back healthy the second half of the season," Pederson said. "We know our division and we have five division opponents the next eight weeks, so that is a challenge, but everything is right in front of us."