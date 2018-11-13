It's entirely possible, of course, that Nola isn't interested in an extension. Plenty of players opt to go through the arbitration process, one year at a time, before reaching free agency. Thus far, deGrom has taken that route with the New York Mets. Max Scherzer, who likely will finish second in the Cy Young Award balloting, did the same with the Detroit Tigers before signing a seven-year, $210 million deal with the Washington Nationals as a free agent.