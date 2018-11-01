With Machado at shortstop, the Phillies could move Scott Kingery to his natural second base and trade Cesar Hernandez for pitching or outfield help. Or they could trade third baseman Maikel Franco or infielder J.P. Crawford. They could still use Hoskins at first base and Santana at third when they have a fly-ball pitcher on the mound. But when ace Aaron Nola and fellow ground-ball pitcher Jake Arrieta start, Hoskins could go back to left field and Santana to first base.