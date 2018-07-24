This was Chase Utley unplugged. One of the most intense players in the history of the game was obviously at peace with his decision to call it a career at the end of this season. The greatest second baseman in Phillies history admitted that this three-game series at Citizens Bank Park was on his mind before he announced his upcoming retirement July 13 out in Los Angeles. He wanted the people who adored him for so long to know this was going to be their last chance to see him in a place where he produced so many magical moments, including the most unforgettable defensive play in Game 5 of the 2008 World Series.