A glance at Kratz's postseason history is brief: eight at-bats, all coming within the last week. He was with the Royals when they made it to the 2014 World Series — the kids loved the perks, like Chick-Fil-A on the charter plane after games — but Kratz never saw any action. The next year, he began the season with the Royals but played in just five games before being released. (He was selected off waivers by the Red Sox on June 21, and was a free agent by June 29.)