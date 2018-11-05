"One thing about Manny, and it goes back to double-A Bowie, he plays to win," said Gary Kendall, one of Machado's minor-league managers. "Winning is the most important thing to Manny. I'm not surprised by what happened [on the plays at first base]. That's just the way he plays. He plays to win. He plays to stay in innings and keep things going, and I just think he's an intense player. I don't think it's anything intentional. He's not a dirty player."