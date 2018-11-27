The conundrum that they always seemed destined to confront is one that came into clear view on Tuesday morning — literally — when an enterprising Phillies fan in the vicinity of Citizens Bank Park noticed that the scoreboard was illuminated with a picture of Patrick Corbin in red pinstripes. This was a notable observation because Corbin, one of the top starters in the majors last season, is not now nor ever has been employed by the Phillies. He is, however, the top starting pitcher available on the free agent market, a 29-year-old lefty who finished last season with a 3.15 ERA and phenomenal strikeout and walk numbers. In 200 innings for the Diamondbacks, Corbin averaged 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, a mark that trailed only Gerrit Cole, Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Trevor Bauer, and Jacob DeGrom. In short, he is exactly the sort of arm that the Phillies desperately to pair with Aaron Nola at the top of the rotation. And, for that reason, the news that Corbin was in town for a recruiting visit was significant.