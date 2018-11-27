But Corbin's value is at its peak thanks to a well-time career year in 2018. In 33 starts for the Arizona Diamondbacks, he posted a 3.15 ERA, 1.050 WHIP and 11.1 strikeouts/nine innings, and finished fifth in the Cy Young Award voting. He also excelled in the metric that Phillies manager Gabe Kapler values more highly than almost all others, sporting a 2.47 FIP that was second in the league behind only New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom, the nearly unanimous Cy Young winner.