With the help of a glowing scouting report from his assistant Ed Wade, general manager Lee Thomas' last trade with the Phillies turned out to be a steal as he acquired Abreu from the Tampa Bay Devil Rays for shortstop Kevin Stocker during the 1997 expansion draft. In parts of nine seasons with the Phillies, the Venezuelan-born Abreu hit .303 with a .928 OPS and made two all-star teams. He ranks in the top 10 in franchise history in doubles (4th with 348), total bases (2,491), walks (2nd with 947), stolen bases (7th with 254), on-base percentage (4th at .416) and OPS (2nd at .928). It would be a crime if he did not end up on the Phillies' Wall of Fame one day.