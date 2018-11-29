"There is definitely a lot of pride having a clubhouse full of Latino players," said Diego Ettedgui, the Phillies' Venezuelan-born Spanish-language interpreter whose clubhouse role goes far beyond translating words. "One of the first comments I always hear from a newcomer is that they can't believe how many Latino guys we have here. For them, it's great because they always look for that comfort level, especially with the language. They want to feel at home, and they want to feel like they belong. I know what it's like to be someone from abroad, so I absolutely love the environment the Phillies have created for them."