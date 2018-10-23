Mickey Moniak is the top prospect in center field, according to Brookover. He was the first overall pick in the 2016 draft, struggled through low-A Lakewood in 2017, and was placed at high-A Clearwater to open 2018. It didn't go so well. But Moniak, just 20 years old, redeemed himself in the final half of the season. Minniti says the Phils are still "very excited about him." One scout expects a breakout year.