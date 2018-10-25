JAMIE MOYER: This is pretty cool. I may tear up. It's a good tear. I had boys at that time who were in high school. They were old enough to understand what was going on. Division series, Championship Series, and World Series, when we clinched, they would sneak down the concourse and come into the clubhouse. I had uniforms in my locker. They would put them on and we had a little deal going. You guys come in in the eighth inning, put the stuff on, no scene, just kind of hang out and Dad will come get you. I would take them down to the video room and hide them in the video room until the eighth inning was over. I would go in and grab them and say 'I'm going to go back into the dugout and I want you to follow me. Put your head down and don't let anybody stop you.' They'd follow me up the steps. We'd go all the way down to the end and there was usually two medics who sat there. I'd say sit up there. It was two boys, they had uniforms, and hats on. They're pulling them down. I said 'If we win – and we were going to – have fun.' I was never so nervous — strike one, strike two, and strike three. At strike two, I'm thinking it's going to happen. What do I do? Do I hug my kids? Do I hug my teammates? Do I run on the field? The third out was made, a quick hug to them and boom I was out on the field. They were out on the field. In my career, that was something I was able to share with my boys. We'll be able to talk about it forever.