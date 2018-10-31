The trade deadline was 11 days away this summer and the Phillies were in first place, their surprising season continuing. They had already lost out on Manny Machado, but there was still time to make moves to bolster the roster for the season's final two months. But it was clear then — on July 20 — that the Phillies were not trying to acquire a starting pitcher.
"Right now, starting pitching has been the strength of our team this year," general manager Matt Klentak said then. "We're very encouraged about not only the five here but also what we have in triple A, and we're hopeful that that's going to mean that we can stay out of the starting-pitcher trade market at the deadline because, if you can avoid it, that is definitely a market to avoid."
The Phillies punted on acquiring a starter and avoided a market that included Cole Hamels, J.A. Happ, and Nathan Eovaldi. One of those arms likely would not have been enough to stop the team's late-season collapse, but might have provided some help.
The decision to pass on adding a pitcher in July, however, also brought a benefit. The Phillies, from what they saw in the final two months, confidently enter the offseason knowing that they cannot begin the season with the same five pitchers who "encouraged" Klentak before the deadline. Vince Velasquez, Nick Pivetta, and Zach Eflin combined for a 5.47 ERA after Klentak outlined his plans to not trade for a pitcher. The Phillies avoided the summer's starting-pitching market. But they cannot avoid this winter's.
"Going out and trying to procure pitching either through free agency or trades when they get into their 30s is a dicey proposition. So you try to grow your own. You know that's how I feel," team president Andy MacPhail said. "Four of our five starters were 26 or under. We think we have a good crew coming up in our system below that. But you never have enough.
"We're very righthanded. I wish we'd get a little more lefthanded. You never have enough starting pitching. You've always got to be on the lookout for it because, why, it breaks. It can break down on you. If you've got eight quality ones, you'll be lucky to get four. That's just how the season often progresses. You just have to be prepared to deal with that."
As baseball's free agency begins Saturday, much of the focus will be on the Phillies' pursuit of Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. But how the Phillies address their pitching is nearly just as important.
When looking at a free-agent pitcher, the Phillies have to ask themselves if the arm is an upgrade over Eflin, Pivetta, and Velasquez. That should disqualify pitchers such as Lance Lynn and Hyun-Jin Ryu. If the Phillies are going to sign a pitcher, it has to be an arm that slots in directly behind Aaron Nola and Jake Arrieta.
Here are four options — three free agents and one possible trade — that would be upgrades for the Phillies:
MacPhail wishes the rotation could "get a little more lefthanded" and there's no better way to do that than by signing Corbin. The 29-year-old had a 3.15 ERA in 200 innings for the Diamondbacks with a career-best strikeout rate of 11.1 per nine innings. His xFIP, the advanced metric preferred by Gabe Kapler, was the second best among all major-league starters.
Corbin and Astros righthander Dallas Keuchel will be the premier pitchers on the market and will attract the most attention. Clayton Kershaw could also become a free agent, but he's expected to return to the Dodgers. Perhaps signing Corbin early could be a move that helps further persuade Harper or Machado to take the Phillies' money. Corbin grew up a Yankees fan in upstate New York, and the Yanks will be after his services.
If you watched the postseason, then you're familiar with Eovaldi. The Red Sox acquired him at the deadline from Tampa Bay, and the 28-year-old had an excellent October. His history of elbow problems could be a concern. Eovaldi missed the 2017 season after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and missed the first two months of the 2018 season after having another elbow surgery at the end of spring training.
But Eovaldi's average fastball, 97.82 mph, was just as fast this season as it was before surgery. He seemed to get stronger as the season progressed, finishing the year with a 3.33 ERA in his two months with Boston. Perhaps those concerns can be alleviated.
Next season will be the 13th year of his career, and Happ seems to be getting better with age. He made his first All-Star team last season and posted a 2.69 ERA after being acquired at the deadline by the Yankees. Happ turned 36 earlier this month, but his success relies more on command than overpowering batters, which should allow him to remain successful as he nears 40. He has logged at least 170 innings in three of the last four seasons.
And the former Phillies starter is lefthanded, which would give MacPhail his wish. Hamels, another former Phillies lefthander, is expected to have his option picked up Friday by the Cubs.
"I often talk about balance in everything so creating a balanced rotation, I would love for that to include a lefty," Klentak said this summer. "If there's a chance someday to trade for a lefty or sign a lefty free agent and it fits for us, then we'll look into it. We'd love for that to be the case, but we're not going to force it."
The Diamondbacks owe Greinke $104.5 million over the next three seasons, and that could allow them to listen to trade offers this winter. Greinke, 35, had a 3.21 ERA this season and is still one of baseball's elite pitchers.
A deal could be a challenge if the Diamondbacks expect a team to give them a bounty of prospects and assume Grienke's contract. But imagine the offseason Klentak would have if he corralled Bryce Harper and Zack Greinke.
It all begins Saturday.