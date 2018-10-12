The Phillies might be selling low on Herrera based on his post-All-Star break numbers (.214/.279/.342) and career-worst .730 on-base plus slugging. But he's also signed to a team-friendly contract that will pay him $5.35 million next year, $7.35 million in 2020, and $10.35 million in 2021. At that salary, he could be attractive to a team like, say, the Texas Rangers, who got a .603 OPS from their center fielders this season and happen to be Herrera's original organization.