And perhaps the best way to convince Harper that you're serious about immediately joining the National League elite is by first signing the best free-agent starter on the market. That's what the Phillies were trying to do Tuesday when they invited Arizona lefty Patrick Corbin to Philadelphia for a tour of the city and Citizens Bank Park. Put Corbin alongside Aaron Nola at the top of the starting rotation and that's one area where the Phillies would clearly be better than the Braves. Those two would also be in the discussion with Washington's Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg and the New York Mets' Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard for the best 1-2 tandem in the NL East.